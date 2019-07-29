BloggingPro Job Board Highlights, July 29, 2019

Looking for a productive way to start your Monday, job hunters?

Here are the best paid blogging jobs, writing jobs, and more from our Job Board.



Paid blogging jobs

The WebFX Internet marketing team is looking for Freelance Copy / Writing Editors. You will:

Work on a variety of content types from blog posts to sales copy to longer, informative guides.

You’ll get to edit content for a wide range of clients spanning across hundreds of industries, subject matters, and styles.

Enjoy a flexible schedule working through your assignments from the comfort of your home.

Netflix is seeking writers with preschool writing experience who have knowledge of Hindu deities, as well as mythology and Indian culture. We’re looking for someone who has been immersed in the culture and can draw from their lived experiences.

Firegang is looking for a Freelance Content Writer. You will help meet business goals by producing engaging, compelling content that is of clear value for their target audiences: dentists and their potential patients. The Content Writer will execute on specific content projects as defined by their Marketing and Website/SEO teams.

Bustle is seeking a part-time reporter who’s hungry to go beyond blogging to report on the issues in news and politics that affect their audience of millennial women and gender nonconforming people. This role involves reporting out insightful angles on the news of the day that go deeper than an aggregated news brief. The reporter will cover a broad range of items pegged to the general news cycle, including in the areas of reproductive rights, gender equality, women in politics, crime, tech and business news, and more.

Nourishing Brands is a health and nutrition company seeking an experienced SEO content manager to oversee and direct their content plan. They’re looking for someone who has prior experience planning and implementing an entire content strategy (including the SEO strategy) for a new website.