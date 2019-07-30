Best Free WordPress Themes for 2019

We’re at the turning of the decade now and new things are bound to be introduced. That means new trends, styles, and preferences should be accounted for, especially on your website. Giving your site a facelift is one of the best services you can do for both it and your audience. It just so happens that when it comes to that, you don’t need to spend anything thanks to WordPress themes 2019.

Plenty of them are free and by no means do they sacrifice their aesthetics because of the price tag. Functionality-wise, you might get some notable handicaps compared to the premium version but all in all, they’re worth a try. They’re all free, after all. In fact, there’s so many of these WordPress themes 2019 that it’s easy to get lost in the dizzying visual library treat.

Hence, we have compiled some of the best of these free WordPress themes so you can focus on other things. Here they are:

Shapely is arguably the most popular WordPress theme right now and it has been for quite a while. Much of its popularity stems from the fact that its one of the easiest or simplest themes to use for your website. You don’t need any special coding skills in order to change or customize Shapely for your site. In that regard, it’s perfect for business sites whose owners or runners are not too tech-savvy. It even touts itself as one of the most advanced WordPress themes and that’s saying something especially for a free component.

Like Shapely, Zillah is a free theme which has no shortage of simple customization. Its strength, however, is its responsiveness. Zillah sports a simple design and layout which emphasizes minimalism and images. It’s perfect for lifestyle blogs due to its tranquil design philosophy and layout. You can still change around plenty of things in Zillah thanks to its so-called “mega menu” which pretty much gives you a 360-degree control over the website scheme.

Venture Lite, similar to those two above, prides itself as the “ultimate free theme for WordPress.” Of course, that might be subjective depending on the eye of the beholder but Venture Lite is a close competitor for Zillah especially for lifestyle bloggers. If you want to go as minimalist as possible on your front page, Venture Lite gives you that freedom. It will help you pack in as much detail as possible in one page without cluttering it too much.

As the name implies, Travelify is something you’ll want if you’re a lifestyle or travel blogger. Its front page has the perfect layout for awesome tourist destination photos which can lead to articles or travel guides. If that’s not what you’re after, then Travelify can adjust for you; it has multiple layout selections if you want to switch to a more eCommerce focused site. Other than that, the layout differences between the mobile version and the desktop version are minimal, which is outstanding.

Here we have another free theme which specializes in one-page layouts. You can even consider it as one of the best among one-page free WordPress themes 2019. It’s a quality free theme more suited for small businesses who are likely to move on to bigger tools or themes. As such, you can treat this theme as more of a portfolio for your business. Once you’re ready for the bigger stuff, Zerif Lite has a more apt premium version called Zelle Pro.

For a more professional-looking blog which is as impactful as possible, not many can match Onetone’s layout scheme. It places emphasis on photos and other visuals to make an impression on the visitors. Hence, it makes Onetone perfect for fashion blogs or anyone who plans to sell apparel on their website. You’ll be hard-pressed to find a more modern and clean, yet stylish and responsive WordPress theme such as Onetone.

For businesses with actual physical locations, specifically restaurants and cafes, you’ll want something more specialized. Auberge is just that– a WordPress theme made with the purpose of representing a physical business better. Since it’s a lot more tailored for businesses, Auberge’s focus is for mobile versions of the website. That means its cropping, resizing, and layout changing capability is on-point for mobile devices. After all, people who search for restaurants and cafes tend to do it on their mobile devices.

Among all the free WordPress themes 2019 in this list, iMax is perhaps the most beginner-friendly. Its functionality for the laymen might not be the best, but it seems lots of users love it all the same. iMax is a flexible WordPress theme; you can use it for pretty much anything from eCommerce, business, portfolios, blogs, etc. The caveat is the red color which iMax loves to use for buttons, widgets, and contrast but if you like that color, then by all means, check out this theme if you’re a novice. It’s highly recommended for first-time users.

Of course, we’re not going to leave out the blog or written content website owners here. For you scribes out there, Magazine might be worth checking out. It’s a free WordPress theme specifically made to cater to the needs of news, magazine, and other publication websites or blogs. Verbal information is as emphasized here as visual, meaning the images work in harmony with the words to maintain the theme’s facade. All in all, it’s a professional and reliable-looking news and information WordPress theme.

Are you a foodie or a restaurant owner? Say no more because here’s the perfect free WordPress theme for you. It was designed to make your food photos stand out and appear as sumptuous and alluring as possible. It’s a lot more tailored for restaurant owners but food bloggers can still use the theme for their site especially for dish reviews. Meanwhile, online chefs or those with cooking blogs can also utilize the theme well for their mouth-watering recipes. Get it if you love food.