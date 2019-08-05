BloggingPro Job Board Highlights,August 5, 2019

Looking for a productive way to start your Monday, job hunters?

Here are the best blogging jobs, writing jobs, and more from our Job Board.



Paid blogging jobs

BookBub is one of the fastest-growing consumer tech startups in Boston (and they’re profitable). They’re looking for paid freelance writers who will create original content (articles, quizzes, news write-ups, etc.) for their blog, centered around exciting recently-released books. They’re seeking skilled writers who are able to adapt to their brand voice and establish authority in the genres in which they’re writing. Ideal candidates are also comfortable working under tight deadlines to produce well-researched and accurate content.

Ongoing work available. Freelancers chosen will be expected to sign and abide by the team’s confidentiality agreement. More information about the project will be given to finalists who are invited to complete a paid writing sample. Native US English speakers only, please (US, UK, and AU).

Home-based Writer needed! They are looking for a part-time home-based writer/proofreader to work with their growing Real Estate business!! Compensation: $20 – $25 hourly.

Organic chemistry is a notoriously difficult prerequisite for most biology, chemistry, and pre-med related college majors. As their freelance writer, you’ll be asked to work with their consultant and editor to write 42-48 episodes for their Organic Chemistry series, including providing illustrations or reference images to assist the animation team. Every script you write should be accurate and engaging for their audience.

They are looking for an energetic go-getter to join their ranks as a freelance writer for their new blog! They’ll be providing the ideas/topics for you, after which you’ll be responsible for researching and laying out the information in an approachable, engaging way for the reader. They are NOT looking for an “SEO” writer. Do not worry about keywords. Simply write the best article you can. IMPORTANT: Writers that can write without filler or fluffy language will be viewed favourably. Every sentence should contain new information.