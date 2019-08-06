How to Optimize Old Blog Posts for Higher Search Traffic

Do you think you deserve the traffic you are getting right now?

Many of us think that we don’t. But the real question is this:

Are we truly doing what it takes to get higher search traffic?

Bringing some of your older blog posts back to life could be the answer!

While writing new articles help increase your organic traffic, it can often take a lot of time and research.

With old posts, all you need to do is update the already presented information and optimize it further. That takes less time than writing a brand-new post.

That doesn’t mean that the blogger is lazy. In fact, it’s a smart technique that everyone should implement.

In this post, I’ll be discussing the kind of updates you can work out on your old content to increase your online visibility.

Choose a target keyword for each post

Keyword research plays a vital role in every post you write and publish. If you think you have old posts that need updating, you can start by researching target keywords for the specific posts.

You can use Ubersuggest to brainstorm keyword ideas.

Use the tool by typing the topic of your article to see keyword ideas and suggestions. Then narrow the list down to a keyword that best describes your article. Do this for all posts that you want to update.

To help you identify which keywords to optimize for each of your old posts, check the monthly search volume and difficulty of each keyword. The higher the search volume and the lower the difficulty, the better!

If done right, optimizing for target keywords you found using Ubersuggest will help increase your organic rankings.

Make your blog load faster

Users no longer have the patience to wait for a website to load.

The speed of your blog impacts everything within it. Your traffic, bounce rate, user experience, and conversions.

Can you imagine how much damage can be done just because you have a slow website?

A great way to counter this is by setting up a CDN.

Content delivery network (CDN) refers to a group of servers distributed to different parts of the world.

For example, your website is from the US data servers and someone from Japan visits your website, Instead of serving them the content from the US, the CDN will locate the server nearest to their country load your site’s content.

In short: the closer the location, the faster your website loads!

Here’s a great post if you want to know more about CDN.

Also, you need to build your blog on sturdy foundations. Signing up for the best CDN won’t matter if your blog runs on substandard servers that make loading your site slow.

That said, you need to host your site on a proven and reliable web hosting service.

The key to finding the best hosting provider is their customer support. You must be able to reach their support team 24/7 and get answers to all your questions without fail.

For WordPress users, you can start by searching for these WordPress hosting providers.

Update post with new information

Old posts shouldn’t just sit around doing nothing. There’s still traffic to drive and money to be made.

Look at the past top posts of your blog from organic traffic and make sure to do these things:

Replace broken links

Update missing images

Insert internal and external links

Apart from those, you also need to add more information that is relevant today.

Google likes updated content. And if you have frequent updates, your site gets frequently indexed too.

Promote post to increase social signals

Does social media really help SEO?

Social media scores are not SEO factors. It does not help improve your ranking. Not directly, at least.

Both SEO and social media are two different digital marketing techniques. But when combined, the results can significantly impact on your traffic and ranks.

That said, social signals help bring in traffic to your site in many different ways.

It builds links

It helps increase followers

It gets you more traffic

According to CognitiveSEO, having a strong presence on social media correlates to have better rankings.

So, once you update your old posts, don’t forget to promote it on your social media pages.

Reach out to other bloggers with your post

To put it simply, blogger outreach means talking and building relationships with your co-bloggers by offering something valuable.

You need to give something to get something in return.

Some new marketers send out a bunch of emails with the intention of getting a backlink to their site. This results in little to no responses which equal to wasted efforts.

Instead of thinking about how your outreach can benefit you, think about how you can help your prospects.

For instance, if you have a free e-book that’s relevant to their needs, then send them a copy! Once a connection is formed, you can request a link back to one of your updated blog posts.

Also, when you reach out to bloggers, make sure you are equipped with the right tools at hand. Read this post for more information about blogger outreach.

Michael Pozdnev detailed his experience and tips on how he made friends with huge influencers by reaching out.

Final thoughts

Lots of information online are not always new. When you start paying attention to your old post, you can gain more results in a shorter period; shorter than writing a new quality post.

If you can use archives to generate more eyes to your blog in a somewhat easier way, then do it!

Related posts:

9 Unconventional Tactics To Accelerate Your Blog’s Growth

5 Blog Optimization Tips to Grow Its Organic Traffic