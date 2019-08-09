The Best Blogging Communities for Massive Blog Traffic

I had previously talked about blogging tools and services to share your content while simultaneously connecting with influencers. This post follows a similar approach with even more blogging communities where you can syndicate your posts and links for others to find.

Simply put, these sources allow you to submit your posts (or links) for others to discover – similarly to websites like Reddit. Unlike Reddit, however, these are much more centered around marketers who are hungry for your content and much more willing to connect with you.

Let’s get started!

Blog Engage is one of the better known blogging communities, and for good reason.

For starters, they let you enter up to five blog feeds into their system for automated submissions. They also perform some pretty heavy social media marketing by distributing your posts via their own social profiles, as well as public sources such as Facebook groups.

Moreover, your posts are posted on yet other syndication and exchange services like JustRetweet to allow even more people to re-share your content with their audience. If you think about it, what you’re getting here is a mega snowball of cross-sharing goodness that just keeps on giving.

Many more goodies are provided depending on the paid option you select, and each one is absolutely worth it.

BizSugar is also a close competitor to Blog Engage if you want to treat it that way. It boasts a large community thus more interaction opportunities with people with the same goals. No doubt it is also popular given the abundance of members in this blog community.

What’s great about BizSugar is the scheduled free training courses and programs they offer for members. Sometimes they also share blogging and website tools that will surely boost your knowledge and your blog’s standing. They also have a wide range of categories all involved in blogging or running an online business.

These include:

sales

marketing

operations

finance

staffing

Kingged is, by far, one of my favorite blogging communities on this list. Let’s talk about some of the main benefits:

Submit new or existing blog posts (new content often grants more exposure)

Practically every topic is accepted

View and sort posts by day, month, year, or see “incoming” content from others

The community is massive and incredibly active

Ideal place for immediate exposure, authority, blog comments, and networking

Some paid packages distribute your content across big sources like CNN, Mashable, and The Huffington Post

I am not as active as other members, but whenever I make a submission I always enjoy almost immediate results. Go and try it out – it’s absolutely free (with the exception of separate paid packages).

If getting cues and valuable tips from the experts and top bloggers are some of the things you’re after in blogging communities, then Triberr might be more well-suited for your needs. Once you join Triberr, you’ll be greeted with some advice and discussion from the most successful bloggers there currently are.

You can also exchange your opinions and thoughts with them if you want. All in all, you’ll be helping one another in Triberr regardless of where you stand in the blogging community.

Besides, getting help from established influencers can be a big boost for your blog or website. Apart from their superstar members, they also have some helpful articles and posts you can follow to improve your website.

DoSplash was developed by well-known blogger Jane Sheeba. The system looks similar to the Reddit homepage, where many posts appear throughout the day and others get to vote them up.

You may enter up to three blog feeds for automated submission purposes, and if your posts are voted a certain number of times, they will naturally receive more exposure. For example, Jane would submit your content to her Twitter accounts, Facebook, and Google Plus.

The above benefits depend on the package you select, but they are all pretty affordable for everything you’re getting (seriously, the highest one is only $10 as of this writing) – what’s not to love?

A relative newcomer to blogging community circle, GrowthHackers has improved upon some of the existing structures of blogging communities. It very much functions like a social media community where the admins work meticulously to approve any content the members post.

That system works well to reduce the number of spam posts and other out-of-place and unhelpful threads. In that regard, you’ll want to make sure that your posts or interactions in this blogging community are relevant. This is a no-nonsense group and once you get used to it, you can be on your way to a better blog with more efficiency.

Since they’re also one of the new ones, their user interface is quite sleek and fluid. It has an upvote system similar to Reddit where the most relevant threads are shown in the front page so you’ll always be in the loop.

Much like DoSplash, this service has also implemented a voting system to let the community decide which posts are worthwhile. Though this is a bit subjective in nature, the scheme still encourages you to consistently submit high-quality content nevertheless.

The homepage gives some spotlight to the top members, which link to a list of all their published content. Another widget displays the top commentators, ideal for more exposure and connecting with other active bloggers.

You also enjoy the benefit of a very clean, uncluttered interface, plus the ability to sort posts by “newest” and “hottest.”

Medium is similar to Triberr in that it also features industry professionals to help its members. It was created by Twitter co-founder Evan Williams and Biz Stone and was launched back in 2012.

As such, it’s a great website to share your content and get in some new fans or followers. You’ll also find Medium’s elegant UI and layout quite refreshing especially compared to the older blogging communities in this list.

Do give it a try, it’s free anyway like more sites in this list.

Klinkk was started by pro blogger Erik Emanuelli, and it follows a similar setup as some of the aforementioned blogging communities (which is a great thing).

Fellow marketers and writers have quickly embraced Klinkk due to its easy-to-use interface and active community. Aside from the standard voting system, I enjoy the “Top 5 Users” widget as it allows others to easily spot you due to the lesser amount of people displayed.

The site accepts a wide range of topics across multiple categories, and even news and groups.

Are you a female blogger? Then you’d be happy to know that there’s a special niche community on the internet for you. BlogHer, as the name implies is a space created by women for women of the blogging industry.

They’ve been around since 2005 and a lot has since improved for their website particularly in the appearance department. BlogHer and the brains behind it also host a periodic or yearly summit or expo (usually around September) where they invite the most successful influencers and reputable members of the online female community.

Of course, speakers are also invited and some of the most prominent names they’ve had are Amy Schumer, Gwyneth Paltrow, and Jessica Alba.

Honorable Mentions:

11. Inbound.org: These guys send out daily/weekly email digests with all the best content submitted by people like you. The community is pretty active and the interface is well-organized, with virtually every topic you could possibly think of.

12. Reddit.com: Chances are you’re familiar with this one, which I also mentioned earlier. The “trick” to Reddit is to post links that are not yours 9 out of 10 times, with the occasional self-promoted post after that. Many of their sections have millions of readers (such as Reddit.com/r/news) which could bring over a thousand visitors to your blog in a single day. Plus, you should also be a selfless and active commentator, needless to say.

13. Listiller.com: Submit new or previously-published articles that link back to your website. There are many more features for both writers and marketers alike. Please note: In the name of fairness, this source is owned by me.

14. Facebook/Google+/LinkedIn communities: The good old-fashioned social media groups stay strong when it comes to building communities. So it’s better to take advantage of that in addition to joining the more dedicated sites above. Facebook already has plenty of those and if you want a more formal group, then Google+ or LinkedIn communities might be more appealing to you. A simple search for blog communities in their internal search function should yield plenty of promising results.

15. Discord groups: Initially, Discord was designed for gaming so that gamers can communicate better. However, it has since evolved into a universal enclosed communication domain. There are now specialized small groups in Discord made by freelancers, bloggers, and digital marketers such as these or these for WordPress users. All you need is an invitation link and the app and you should be good to go.

Final Words

While you shouldn’t spread yourself thin, I suggest using at least two of the above and then expand if you actually have more time to spare. Finally, always engage in the community and don’t use them as some kind of link dumping ground (hence, avoid spreading yourself thin).

Do you have any other blogging communities to share? Let us all know below!

