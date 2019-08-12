BloggingPro Job Board Highlights, August 12, 2019

Looking for a productive way to start your Monday, job hunters?

Here are the best blogging jobs, writing jobs, and more from our Job Board.



Paid blogging jobs

Bustle is seeking remote part-time Entertainment Writers with a passion for TV to contribute 2 full days per week. Writers should have extensive knowledge of pop culture, strong news judgment, a fun and witty voice, and the ability to write quickly and cleanly. Writers will have an opportunity to write about all different kinds of television, including true crime, dramas, genre shows, reality TV, and comedies.

Brief Media, producers of Clinician’s Brief and Plumb’s Veterinary Drugs, seeks a copy editor who is able to edit clinical materials for varying levels of comprehension. Assignments may include materials directed toward pet owners, materials developed in partnership with sponsors for veterinary general practitioners, or materials developed for the audience of Clinician’s Brief (ie, veterinarians and specialists). Assignment volume may fluctuate, but they are interested in someone who could be available upward of 5-10 hours per week. Part-time Tech Writer at Mic Mic is seeking creative, part-time Tech Writers to work remotely. Writers should be able to contribute 3-4 days per week during business hours EST. Coverage will include pitching and writing news briefs, reported pieces, listicles, and essays around social media, scientific discoveries, gaming, climate change and sustainability, transportation, and the intersection of tech, culture, and politics. Freelance Tax & Finance Copywriter SmartBug Media is looking for someone who consistently delivers high-quality work in the form of blog posts, e-books, and more. The selected candidate will work closely with their mobility tax client to produce six 800-word blog posts per month, and one piece of premium content (e-books, white papers, etc.) per quarter. Freelance Copywriter Javelin is in search of a talented FREELANCE copywriter to successfully create high-quality and effective advertising for their clients. The brands, projects, and channels you will work on can vary hour-by-hour and day-to-day — and they believe that’s a good thing. Ideally, they’re looking for a FREELANCE copywriter adept at writing effective, compelling, relevant and meaningful communications with experience across multiple media channels (digital, direct mail, print, and video).