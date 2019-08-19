BloggingPro Job Board Highlights, August 19, 2019

Looking for a productive way to start your Monday, job hunters?

Here are the best blogging jobs, writing jobs, and more from our Job Board.



Paid blogging jobs

Bustle is seeking remote part-time Entertainment Writers with a passion for TV to contribute 2 full days per week. Writers should have extensive knowledge of pop culture, strong news judgment, a fun and witty voice, and the ability to write quickly and cleanly. Writers will have an opportunity to write about all different kinds of television, including true crime, dramas, genre shows, reality TV, and comedies.

Webselenese is a performance marketing company looking to step up their content game, and they’re currently looking for the best freelance writers out there to join their team. You’ll be writing blog posts, software reviews, and comparisons, with some long-form content thrown in from time to time.

Inverse is seeking part-time TV writers for its entertainment section to explore the fictional worlds that make up their favorite TV series. If you’ve found joy in describing the themes or meaning in Game of Thrones and Stranger Things, or realized you have a talent for drawing new connections in your writing, you may be a great fit for the position that requires a thoughtful approach to writing about television.

Mediaite is looking to expand its staff by hiring a writer to cover the business of media. This would be a new kind of role for the site with this person focusing more on stories about media companies rather than individual anchors and journalists. You will be read and seen by all the most important people in media and politics and your work has to reflect that.

SportsEngine, the leading provider of Sport Relationship Management (SRM) software, is looking for part-time Freelance Copywriters to supplement the work done on our Creative and Marketing teams. Their ideal candidates are detail-oriented, possess strong writing and editing skills, are experienced working within brand standards, can establish a consistent brand voice across multiple deliverables, and are able to meet quick deadlines.