Best Free Email Marketing Services to Grow Your Blog

It’s easy to get lost Googly-eyed in the gallery of new marketing tech and tools; we’re bombarded with them every few months or so. After all, most of them are promising new methods of reaching far and wide with your audience. However, you might not want to ignore the classic ways of reaching out to your subscriber base: with the good old-fashioned email marketing services.

That’s because research has shown that email marketing is still one of the most reliable methods. In fact, your email subscribers are three times more likely to share content they received via email. This is compared to the content you share with them via Twitter or other social media sites. Additionally, they are more likely to click the content; surprisingly enough, email marketing services are 40 times more effective at acquiring new audience than the most popular social media sites.

This brings us to another subject matter, which email marketing services are the best and are the most affordable? By “affordable” we mean “free,” the best price there is. Here are 10 of those for your email marketing best practices.

Wix is one of the many choices you have for website builders or content management systems but they also branch out to other software. Their email marketing tool, Wix ShoutOut is a generous service that’s suitable for small businesses. Of course, since Wix also specializes in website building, you get some nifty customization options for their email service. Even so, it doesn’t sacrifice ease-of-use and is relatively as simple to use as the website builder.

Highlights:

Free version allows up to 5,000 emails per month

If you need more, then you’ll have to fork out $4.90 for the basic plan at the very least

SendinBlue might not have the same customizable roots as Wix does but it still comes with a relieving drag-and-drop system. This allows for easier operation when it comes to sharing your email campaigns and transaction emails. The email service even allows you to build templates or use pre-existing ones each with a unique purpose or goal for an email.

Highlights:

Free version lets you sent 300 emails per day for a total of 9,000 per month

Paid version costs at least $21 that allows 40,000 per month

MailGun is not exactly your typical layman email service. It’s actually built as an email tool for developers, meaning it’s not beginners and is a lot more advanced than the previous two. As such, it also doesn’t come with the convenient features of the first two services such as the drag-and-drop capability. Its strength, however, lies in the more advanced ways you can customize and modify your emails since the service assumes you’re a web developer.

Highlights:

Free version allows for 10,000 emails per month

Free version also includes all the features

There’s no paid version, they only charge $0.0005 per email for the next 500,000 emails/month, the excess email charge goes lower the more emails you exceed.

Not for beginners

Some of you might have heard of this one already; Mailchimp is one of the most popular email services today. Its renown is thanks in part to its “forever free” business philosophy. Despite being generous, Mailchimp doesn’t cut back on features– it has an easy-to-use no-code interface which makes it perfect for those who are just starting out. Mailchimp also comes with its own analytical technology which lets you find out important details regarding the emails you send such as who’s opening them, etc.

Highlights:

Free version allows up to 12,000 emails per month

Free email limit is also limited to 2,000 subscribers

Paid plan “Business” plan starts at $10/month to remove the sending limit

Like Mailchimp, Zoho Campaigns is an email marketing service built for small to medium businesses who are always growing. The neat part of Zoho campaigns is the fact that it integrates with other Zoho apps and services, meaning if you’re already using many of their tools, then you might want to add this one to the party.

Highlights:

Free version allows up to 12,000 emails per month

Free email limit is also limited to 2,000 subscribers

Zoho Campaigns payment plans have two types: purchasing email credits (can range from $6 to $750) and monthly fees depending on your subscribers (from $5/month for 1 to 500 subscribers to $350/month for 50,001 to 100,000 subscribers)

HubSpot Marketing is one of the most trusted software in the industry and has a high user rating and satisfaction across the board. One of its best assets is the distinct contact management system which lets you group your contacts into different criteria depending on their relationship to your website or blog.

Highlights:

Intuitive user interface

Free plan doesn’t specifically state how many emails you can send or how many subscribers you can have

Comes with a slew of other useful tools for marketing, even for the free version

The most affordable plan starts at $50/month up to $2400 for Pro, a little too pricey

MailJet, true to its name, cares a lot about how your customers receive the email you send them. You can even check how the email will appear before you hit the send button. On top of this, you also get a drag-and-drop feature and an analytics tool. The only downside is the more limited free version.

Highlights:

Free version allows only 200 emails per day for a total of 6,000 per month

However, the free version also includes analytics, unlimited contacts, API access, and advanced editors

The most affordable paid plan starts at $7.49/month for a limit of 30,000 emails/month

MailerLite is another email marketing tool that utilizes the simplicity of drag-and-drop along with other bells and whistles. It comes with an HTML editor as well in case you want to tweak some of the more finer details of the email.

Highlights:

Free version allows up to 12,000 emails per month

Free version also allows up to 1,000 subscribers

Paid plan depends on how many subscribers you have; starting at $10/month for up to 1000 subscribers and $50/month for up to 10,000 subscribers

Benchmark is one of the most generous email services here in regards to the free version allowance. You can also navigate the software with drag-and-drop. It has one of the simplest user interfaces ever and can be operated with fewer clicks than other tools– something that users on a hurry will appreciate.

Highlights:

Free version offers a robust 14,000 emails per month

Free version also allows up to 2,000 subscribers

Paid plans start at $21.99/month

Last but not least in this collection of email marketing services, we have Pepipost. Despite being in the final spot in this list, Pepipost actually allows for the most number of emails you can send per day or per month in the free version category. This makes Pepipost more of an ideal tool for freelancers who don’t have much capital to spend. Even so, Pepipost comes with a sturdy security feature and other maintenance cost-savers.

Highlights:

Forever free plan allows up to 25,000 emails per month

Daily limit for “forever free” plan is 5,000 emails/day

Pro Plan allows you to spend $0.20 to add 1,000 more emails to the daily limit