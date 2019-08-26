BloggingPro Job Board Highlights, August 26, 2019

Looking for a productive way to start your Monday, job hunters?

Here are the best blogging jobs, writing jobs, and more from our Job Board.



Paid blogging jobs

The Regional Electoral Support Project for Middle East and North Africa (MENA) is part of the Global Project for Electoral Cycle Support (GPECS), which is UNDP main instrument for contributing to the formulation and implementation of electoral policy. Against this background, the project is seeking a consultant to proofread copyedit and translate of different UNDP documents. The Consultant will work under the management of Regional Electoral Advisor and the direct guidance of the Regional Electoral Policy specialist.

Daniel is looking for a passionate dog lover who cares for the welfare of dogs to be a writer for his popular dog blog. No extensive experience necessary but he would love to see a sample of your writing if any is available. He will be providing topics and ideas for you, then you will need to do some research and provide a fun and entertaining step by step guide with tips and tricks for his readers to follow.

Iris Writing, an international content marketing agency is currently expanding into a new market and needs writers to help with growing client needs. They are looking for long-term writers to join their expanding team of writers and editors. Please note: they are looking for at least one writer with more than 5 years experience and proven competence in creating expert content. The remaining 4 positions are for writers with at least two years experience.

TBD Inc is in the process of building a new start-up in the personal finance and investing space that will feature advice, insights, and commentary with an irreverent writing style. Think Deadspin, but for finance. You should have knowledge of personal finance (or at least not be scared to tackle more difficult topics) and be willing to do research for your pieces. In addition, you should have, at a minimum, some sense of humor (obviously). They will ask for writing samples during the interview process. You will not be required to write a full blog post, but they will be looking for 400-600 words on a topic of their choosing.

The editorial team at Valnet Inc. is looking for writers who are fans and followers of some of the biggest livestreaming celebrities to provide extensive coverage at TheGamer.com. Are you a dynamic writer who is always up-to-date with the latest celebrity livestreamer news, trends, and rumors? Do you think you can pitch a news story as soon as something major happens during a stream? If so, then they need you! As a freelance writer, you will create original, informative, and eye-catching articles that their audience is craving to read. Do not miss a chance to join their team and apply today!