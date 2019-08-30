Best Blog Topics to Write About in 2019

No matter what age, profession, or disposition you have in life, you’ll find something that suits you in blogging. There exists a multitude of niches for you to explore on the internet especially now that it keeps expanding (so to speak). Rest assured, you’ll never run out of blog topics to write about in 2019 regardless of your specialization.

It’s one of the best things about blogging. It lets you create a community of your populated with people of the same interests. Now, we did mention that there’s no shortage of topics to write about, right? The catch is that not all of them are on the same level of popularity or efficiency in bringing you traffic or audience engagements.

Some ideas or topics are more favored by others this year. That’s why we’re going to list the best of them. We’re not saying you should constrict your blogging to these topics solely, but we’re sure you can adjust to strike that healthy balance of uniqueness and site traffic. Here are the 10 best blog topics to write about this year.

Guides/Tutorials

Apparently, people hate reading manuals or instructions on paper but don’t have problems when it’s shown online. The same goes for learning things physically. You can’t blame them, we’re all strapped for time this day and age. So, you might as well cater to their impatience (or other reasons for needing guides) and create some “how-to” posts, guides, and tutorials.

This can be anything from being a DIY home handyman to other more puzzling stuff involving technology. Heck, you can even make a guide about blogging if you’re feeling overly meta… wait. Beyond that, authoritative blog posts, one where you take the role of an expert or pundit on specific subject matters for making guides, are also well-received and well-appreciated. It’s better if you add pictures or video snippets.

Politics

Love it or hate it, politics is there to stay and to bring traffic to your site if you know how to treat it right. Political news, commentaries, opinion, investigative features, etc. Politics itself is a wide subject matter especially if your blog’s scale is international. If not, then at the very least, you’ll need to make sure that you handle vital and sensitive information well.

Although, no matter how careful you are, you must always be prepared for controversy and a troll or two along the way. That’s politics for you but don’t let it discourage you.

Food & Recipes

Here’s something milder if politics isn’t your cup of tea. Food ought to bring people together, not divide them and you’d have to be a party pooper to cause trouble in a website that’s all about food and food recipes.

This one’s fun too, especially if you’re a food blogger. You basically get to try out some of the local or foreign (if you have the funds) delicacies and share them on your site. Maybe go on a food tourism in a far-flung and bizarre Asian country and do a street food feature there. If you like making food instead of eating them (yeah, right) then you can then post your recipes on your blog for the world to see. It’s one way to build a positive community.

Travel/Lifestyle

Travel and lifestyle blogs are quite synonymous with food blogs as well. When you travel a lot, there’s no way to you’ll omit some of the premiered gourmets of that place. Hence, these two can come hand-in-hand especially for your blog. Travel blogs, however, can be a bit more expensive to maintain for the most obvious of reasons: you need to be a seasoned traveler.

Meanwhile, you can still make a blog out of your living conditions or habits without traveling by being a lifestyle blogger. This incorporates routines you do to take care of yourself or how to achieve the same status as you have. That is, if you’re confident enough with sharing.

Interviews/Personal Stories

Nothing turns heads better than people of renown. Any industry has one and you can invite them for an interview which could then count as content for your website. It’s a tried and tested format especially if your blog is about self-help of financial success. They don’t even have to be written content either; expert opinion can sometimes come in the form of video or even podcasts.

Meanwhile, if you’re more confident about yourself or in being a guru, you can tell your own stories in your blog. Even everyday events such as how you overcame something or the retelling of an important event in your life can elicit emotions from your readers and even become viral. It’s a format effective both in vlogging and blogging or even if you’re partly YouTuber.

Gaming

It’s no secret that the video game industry is on a roll right now. In fact, it is currently the most popular medium of digital entertainment— more so than film or the music industry. As you can imagine, it’s an industry ripe for the taking. That means setting up your own gaming blog and featuring all sorts of topics regarding video games is bound to be a successful venture.

It’s a broad subject matter too; it can be gaming news, video game reviews, video game lists, walkthroughs, guides, opinions and case studies, rumors, etc. You can even set yourself apart by picking a specific gaming platform. The best part? It’s a lot less stressful than most topics in this list, you basically combine work and play.

Advocacies (charity, activism)

2019 beyond is a period in human history where social justice awareness is currently at its peak. Basically, people simply want to be a part of something and do something good for a certain set of beliefs. That’s why posts about activism like calls to action, fundraisers, and even studies about the environment are both useful for the society and your blog.

We did mention fundraisers, right? A lot of independent organizations and companies do that these days in order to help both themselves and other people. For example, posts that show the condition of an orphaned pet that needs to be adopted or a human being with a bizarre condition that needs help; these evoke emotions and prompt people to do something, all they need is a little push from your blog.

Reviews

When it comes to topics to write about for blogs, reviews are probably one of the most persistent and effective. Its effect is similar to expert guides or tutorials where people look to you for authority on a specific subject. In this case, it can be anything, like how good a recent movie is, how much bang-for-the-buck they get for an item, or how worth it a service might be.

Perhaps the most lucrative among them are product reviews from companies like Amazon or other big-name merchants. Of course, the more authentic they are, the better.

Now that you’re aware of which topics to write about this year, it’s time to make hay while the sun is still shining. How niche or effective these topics are might soon change in the coming months– but don’t worry, we’ll be there to update you eventually.