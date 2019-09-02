BloggingPro Job Board Highlights, September 2, 2019

Looking for a productive way to start your Monday, job hunters? Here are the best paid blogging jobs, writing jobs, and more from our Job Board.

Paid blogging jobs

The editorial team at Game Rant is looking for a Video Game Strategy Guide Writer who will keep look for new guide opportunities regarding upcoming games and for existing games. The Game Guide writer will be responsible for researching new games and finding topics that would make worthwhile guides and then writing those guides as quickly as possible. They should be able to intuit what angle might make for a unique guide as well as what topics gamers are searching for at the moment.

Greatcontent GmbH would love to welcome you into their writers’ team if you are a native Finnish speaker; have previously worked in a content creation-related environment; are structured and methodical, highly diligent and reliable; can shift priorities quickly and are not afraid of deadlines; love to write any kind of Finnish texts. Your tasks would be producing copywriting texts in Finnish on various topics and staying in contact with their Quality Assurance team to ensure timely and efficient project execution.

If you are a passionate home improvement, gardening, DIY or BBQ expert, please apply. Each article needs to be well-written and includes relevant photos throughout the article. They will let you use your name and you will have an author page as well. There are no hard deadlines and you can pace yourself – the sooner you complete an article, the sooner they can review/pay and assign you the next article.

ShoutVox is looking for freelance writers to help create engaging content on a wide variety of topics, from finance and technology to pop culture and entertainment. The ideal candidate should be well-versed in creating 100% unique and informative content that engages the reader in a conversational and inviting manner.

Greystone Healthcare Management is an organization of passionate individuals committed to attracting, retaining, and developing the top talent to enhance our team. Recognized as one of the Top Workplaces in Tampa Bay, FL, Greystone is a rapidly growing organization dedicated to customer service and care experience that exceeds expectations and provides a higher standard of excellence.