Best WordPress Translation Plugins

Reaching that point in your website’s development where you start having foreign visitors or even subscribers is always a cause for celebration. Even more so if your blog is a store. However, celebrating too early might not be the best course of action; you just gained a new audience, now you have to work to keep them. This is where WordPress translation plugins come into play.

For the sake of your international audience, you’ll have to assume that some of them simply don’t speak English or whatever your main blog’s default language. WordPress translation plugins help you in making your website compatible with any country or nationality. After all, WordPress itself doesn’t come with its own multilingual website developer tool.

Lucky for you, we have compiled some of the best of these WordPress translation plugins. Take your pick.

If direct front-end translation is what you seek, you’ll find TranslatePress more than satisfactory on that regard. The developers even guarantee a friendly user interface that also translates everything in real-time for your needs. Additionally, you can have image translation support as well as a customized translation where you can edit some of the translated text, in case something gets lost in translation.

Do note that this plugin relies heavily on the Google Translation API to translate the strings on your site, meaning it can have certain language or translation limitations. Still, you can disable that feature should you prefer.

Notes:

Has a free version

Personal license costs € 79/year

79/year Simple and easy-to-use

Real-time language switching

Supports 220+ languages

Multilingual Press takes a different approach to the multiple languages compared to other plugins. Surprisingly, it uses the built-in WordPress multisite network for each and every language. That means every language is its own domain when it comes to using Multilingual Press. The result is a smoother loading time where it loads one language at a time.

Thanks to this architecture, you can also make a translated site a separate domain of its own for specific users or group of people.

Notes:

Has a free version

Costs $199/year for a single multisite license

Option to separate website domain based on language

Supports 170+ languages

For a cloud-based alternative plugin, Weglot should address your needs. Because of that, it not only supports WordPress but other sites as well such as Shopify and WooCommerce. Of course, you can still use it like regular WordPress translation plugins with a quick setup. Weglot can easily detect and translate most languages on your website.

Moreover, Weglot saves you the trouble of having to deal with code or any back end stuff. Additionally, any version of your website translated by Weglot is indexed by Google.

Notes:

Has a free version

Paid plans start at €8.25 / month for 1 language and 10,000 Words

Great way to preserve the SEO for your translated websites

Automatic content language detection and translation

Supports 60+ languages

Cloud-based

Sometimes you don’t need to go too far when looking, Google has a powerful translator that can be harnessed as a plugin. That’s what Google Website Translator does. It brings you Google Translator’s API for your website translation needs in a plugin version too. It’s a rather simple solution and the plugin’s developers even boast that their plugin is “complete.”

For a free plugin, you’ll find that Google Website Translator is handsomely generous.

Notes:

Free

Easy to install

Supports 100+ languages

Loco is a little different than the other plugins here; its priority is the back end translation, specifically WordPress files, themes, or even other plugins. In all respects, Loco is a useful localization tool for WordPress admins or developers, especially those that want their plugins or themes to be international-ready.

As such, Loco Translate is best used by experienced website owners. It’s not beginner-friendly, at least not as the other sites in this list.

Notes:

Free

Great tool for admins and developers

Not for beginners

Lingotek is for the serious blog or website owners who are on their way to expansion. It’s a multilingual translation plugin that also has an automated translation feature. Additionally, if the translation is not something you want to leave on an A.I.’s hands, Lingotek also lets you find an actual employee who can then translate your content more accurately.

That’s because Liungotek has a translator community where you can easily find a person who can translate a specific language for you. Lingotek will then connect you to that community if you use their plugin. The best part is that you can do all this in the comfort of your WordPress dashboard.

Notes:

Free

Lets you have the option of human translators

Community also allows you to save money on translations

Lots of other cost-saving options

Cloud-based

Simplicity is PolyLang’s game and it’s a pretty straightforward plugin. It lets you translated your content into any language you want, at least according to the plugin’s developers. You can even define the language for any content you make while you’re on the act of making them. All in all, PolyLang is one of handiest WordPress translation plugins to have when you’re looking for an easy way to make a multilingual or bilingual website.

PolyLang also supports a wide variety of content types and formats in case your blog is unconventional. Additionally, like Multilingual Press, you can make another domain specifically for a different language. Last but not least, PolyLang is pretty considerate when it comes to your preferences and can even support your switching to a different translation plugin should you decide to replace it.

Notes:

Has a free version

Pro version costs €99 for a single site license

Good all-rounder translation plugin