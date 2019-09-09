BloggingPro Job Board Highlights, September 9, 2019

Looking for a productive way to start your Monday, job hunters? Here are the best paid blogging jobs, writing jobs, and more from our Job Board.

Paid blogging jobs

Dotdash is looking for talented writers and editors to update large libraries of content for two of their premier brands, The Balance and Investopedia. You will determine whether an article needs revision or updating and perform said task. Ideally, you have experience in business and financial topics, but also general investments, real estate, taxes, wills, ETFs, stocks, global economy, small business advice, banking, and entrepreneurship. Come be part of a world-class editorial update team. Compensation rate is $30.00 an hour.

Femestella is currently looking for 3-4 passionate writers to join their team. Femestella is where feminism meets pop culture. They cover everything from TV to celebrities to politics, all through a feminist analytical lens. Writers are expected to pitch and write one 500-word opinion piece per week. Rates start at $50/article.

As a Fact Checker on Investopedia and The Balance/Dotdash’s finance brands, Investopedia and The Balance, you will check existing personal finance and investing content to make sure facts cited are accurate and supported by reputable sources. The rate for this position is $20/hour. This is a remote position, but applicants must live within the United States and be available to commit between 20 and 40 hours per week.

Elite Daily is a seeking remote, part-time writer to cover social news, politics, and entertainment for their News vertical. Day-to-day responsibilities include sweeping for stories, pitching unique angles on trending content, and writing articles for the vertical. Coverage will include a variety of topics such as food, tech, politics, general news, celebrity news, and viral news.

Lifewire is looking for a remote substantive editor to join their growing team. A Lifewire editor wears two hats: writer and editor. As a writer, you will edit to produce clean copy, ensure the article flows logically, and fill holes in coverage. As a substantive editor, you’ll revise and augment existing articles to ensure they are up-to-date with current versions of software and services in order to improve the user experience. For example, when software is updated, their How-to articles will need updating to add in and explain new features and workflows.