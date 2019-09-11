8 Tools Every Podcast Website Must Have In 2019

Unbeknownst to most of you is that podcasters actually work harder than most radio announcers and programs. Whereas radios are usually done live and in real-time, podcasts need to be edited (some of them at least). Beyond that, there’s a certain level of quality to maintain. Hence, for every budding podcaster, some online tools for their podcast website are in order.

These software or tools can help your podcast immensely. In fact, you can even regard them as essential; your podcasts will rely on them just as much as it relies on the quality of your hardware such as the microphone, recording device, etc.

That’s why your podcast website should never go without these tools. If you use these already, then prepare to have an easier life as a podcaster. Check them out.

It doesn’t have to be SoundCloud exclusively; you can choose any audio-sharing platform on the internet based on your preferences. SoundCloud simply happens to be one of the most popular ones out there. A lot of people also use it to sample their audio and even self-launch music albums or covers. There’s no reason you can’t do the same with it.

The best part is that it’s all free (at least SoundCloud is) and you can easily propagate your podcast recordings in this platform. Your listeners can then access it anywhere so long as they have the connection. Other alternatives include Bandcamp and Audiomack to name a few. Overall, it’s a great way to gain an audience.

We did mention that some podcasts are pre-recorded, right? That means a podcast website needs its editing tools just as much as it needs the recording hardware. Now, tools like the Adobe Audition are a little too heavyweight for podcasts. Something lighter like Hindenburg Journalist Pro will suit your podcast needs better.

What’s great about it is that it’s an all-in-one recording and audio editing software and yes, it has its own robust noise reduction capability. This is great if you’re just starting out and your noise cancellation hardware is not as refined yet.

Before you get to recording and editing, however, you’ll have to plan out your podcast episodes. It’s similar to workspace tools like Slack or Asana; Notino basically provides you a central hub or space for collaboration of ideas. It’s great for brainstorming or drafting out your scripts for the podcast episodes or simply taking notes during interviews.

It also comes with its own virtual assistant for whenever your podcast website becomes big enough to have a team. Notion lets you manage the podcast operations quite easily compared to some of the less-specialized tools.

Headliner is a tool you can use to add graphical videos to your podcast audios. Now, why would you do that to your podcasts? Simply because there are people who need visuals for better comprehension and attention. Such are the times we live in today. So, you’ll need to keep up and it’s best to do it with Headliner.

Once you’re ready with your audio, Headliner assists you with the visuals by giving you editing options which let you incorporate GIFs, images slides, captions, video clips, and even animations to your podcasts. It essentially lets you turn your audio podcasts into attention-grabbing viral infographics.

Despite our claim that podcast work is harder work than radio, it doesn’t always have to be. There are times where an interview can only be conveniently done online. This is always a good thing because it involves less effort and you can still have great quality thanks to apps like Zoom.us.

Zoom.us lets you record an online conversation or interview with about the same quality as a regular interview– depending on the interview devices or the signal. When using Zoom, you and your interviewee get to have your own enclosed and private space thanks to the software for fewer interferences; Zoom has its own call capabilities both of audio and video as well.

Facebook is currently the most used social media today and it would be a huge missed opportunity if you don’t engage that potential audience base. Luckily, Facebook is quite helpful to podcasts especially with their Facebook Live feature; this lets you do everything real-time (though better preparation is needed).

Facebook Live is also one of the easiest ways you can interact with your audience during a podcast episode. You can then incorporate this exchange in your podcasts. Plus, it automatically comes in a video format so you don’t really need to edit anymore.

Despite the existence of video and audio, some people still prefer the written format. Moreover, this also lets others quote your podcasts easier. So, naturally, you’ll want a transcription of your podcast to cover all aspects of your podcast website. Descript does that with flying colors and lets you do away with the human transcriptionist.

Once you use it, it will then present you with a promised high-quality transcript of your audio which you can then edit. Sadly, like all audio transcription software, your accent plays a substantial part. If the way you talk is not as clear for the software to transcribe, then it’s back to manual labor.

Sometimes scheduling interviews for your podcasts can be a long and arduous task with many unnecessary exchanges in the email. Calendly lets you do that in a straightforward manner. The way it works is quite simply too: you send a calendar to your interviewee and they get to pick the best date for them.

You will then be notified by Calendly regarding the date of the interview as it draws near. Beyond that, Calendly can also act as your organizer or monthly planner, something that you will surely need as a podcaster since that line of work involves plenty of multitasking.

Remember, the most important aspect of your podcast website will still be you or the people you’re working with. These tools only serve to make the job easier.