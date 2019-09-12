How to Run a Blog That Stands Out

Running a great blog isn’t easy. It requires a lot of time, effort, and patience. Just because you have a great idea for your next post doesn’t mean the topic will attract a large number of people to read it.

The reason why has partly to do with strong competition. Blogging has been here for quite some time now and you most likely have a lot of rivals, no matter the niche. That’s why it is important to do everything you can to make your posts stand out from the rest.

So, let’s see what exactly you can do to boost your writing efforts, make your blog unique, and thus better than the rest.

Think like an entrepreneur first

Thinking like an entrepreneur is something most bloggers don’t do before they start crafting their articles.

Often, writers create content first and then think about monetization later. If you are following this same path, you are making a costly mistake.

Some may wonder how writing blogs and making money are related. Well, without finding ways to make money from your blog before you even begin, you will hardly ever make any money online. The prediction is based on the simple fact that you started doing something without the end goal in mind.

Instead, you should at least think about what exactly you want to gain from your blog. Then analyze your competition, find the more prominent blogs, and try to figure out how they are monetizing their websites.

In addition, research what their traffic generation sources are and how they are grabbing the reader’s attention. Then, try to find out what makes their readers want to come back for more and maybe even buy items from them.

Write like an expert in the given field

Certainly, you don’t really have to become a basketball player to run a blog that helps ‘ballers’ with nutrition tips, workout plans, game tips, and so on. However, that doesn’t mean that you shouldn’t focus on writing in-depth articles that provide valuable professional insight into a specific field.

First of all, you must never forget that people come to read your posts because they find value in them. They visit your website to gain information from your blog and learn something new.

Secondly, think of writing comprehensive, but detailed pieces. Google loves in-depth articles, preferably the ones that are at least 1,500 words long.

Increasing your overall search traffic with short daily posts of 500 word-articles is a thing of the past. You won’t achieve much with that kind of strategy nowadays. Short articles do not give you an edge over the competition anymore.

For good rankings, Google wants you to provide the best possible selection of information to its users. To be precise, your articles will be ranked higher and given more importance if they go in-depth on a topic and seem more knowledgeable compared to the rest.

When you sit down to work out this month’s content strategy, it would be wiser to try and plan just 2 in-depth articles instead of 10 short ones, for example. This can help you stand out in the long run.

Looks matter

Looks matter, even when it comes to the overall visual appeal of your blog.

The results of one study show that images tend to attract more traffic to a page, help people retain ideas from the content, and make visitors spend more time on a page.

Therefore, you should start thinking about the importance of visuals and visual content marketing. Most importantly, you need to know what good design is and how you can implement it to your blog to make your posts more appealing.

For instance, you could include data-driven visuals. These are usually charts or graphs that help the audience understand the message easily. People love seeing well-researched data in the form of a beautiful visual.

Another great way to incorporate nice visuals is to use quotes, that is, creating an image that includes an influencer (or any other credible person) and his/her quote. Once you do that, you can say that you have created a memorable image.

People look up to individuals that have proven themselves in a given field. If you manage to add these folks to your blog in the form of a nice visual with their quote, photo, and sign, well, you will become an authority yourself.

Other forms of visual content that you should check out include:

infographics

gifographics

GIFs

memes

videos

Guest blogging

Not only will you get more traffic if you start writing for other people, but you will also become an authority in your industry.

When you write for other blogs, you increase your online reach. With a few well-built links, you can increase your overall domain authority, which is a really important factor in Google’s eyes.

Avoid making the mistake of writing solely for your own blog, especially if you are a beginner in the industry.

However, before you submit your article to any quality website, ensure that your content is top-notch. Make sure to check for grammar mistakes, unclear meaning, and verify whether all your sources are credible.

Don’t let editors or authors find silly mistakes in your articles which could result in rejection. It’s really not that difficult to check for some obvious mistakes. There are a number of tools like Grammarly that help you ensure that all your writing is mistake-free.

Prioritize readers

Many bloggers get lost in pleasing Google with their articles. This is one of the biggest reasons why most bloggers don’t make enough money or sales even when they get a lot of traffic to their sites.

If you only focus on Google’s algorithms, you won’t be able to build a loyal audience. Instead, remember that first and foremost you write for your readers.

Entice your blog audience with your writing style, humor, and honesty. Make them crave for your new posts, let them leave comments, and reply to their feedback whenever you see a new comment, question, or inquiry.

Allow your posts to be shared on social media platforms and you’ll rake in even more people reading your stuff.

Bottom line is that you do need to optimize your content for Google, but don’t do that to the extent where your readers are faced with bad articles filled with fluff content and awful structure. Find the balance and stick to it.

Final thoughts

Take everything you have just read seriously as each tip can help your blog stand out from the rest.

Just remember to stay honest, develop your writing style, and not to copy other people’s work. No blogging community likes plagiarism.

Lastly, don’t push yourself too hard focusing on numbers. Remember, you started writing a blog because you like writing.