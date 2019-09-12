The Paraphrasing Tool That Rewrites Text Using Machine Learning

There are many reasons why you should re-adjust your content . One of the biggest reasons is for better search engine optimization. But re-writing content can be a difficult and time-consuming task. How do you know how much text to change to avoid duplicate content penalties from search engines?

In this article, we’ll delve into how you can best paraphrase your articles. We also show you the easiest way to rewrite content using a free paraphrase tool .

When should you be rewriting content?

In many cases, we end up using the same block of text on multiple web pages. From a user’s perspective, these make sense, but for search engines, a block of similar copy is a no-no.

Duplicate content makes it difficult for search engines to rank two basically identical pages. This means that one of the pages will not be ranks as best it could.

Here are some cases where you may end up with the same block of text:

– Product descriptions on the e-commerce website.

– Product descriptions on other e-commerce sites.

– The landing page on your marketing website.

– Press releases posted on multiple websites.

– Create multiple unique versions of a branded article to push to the media.

In any of these cases, it’s a good idea to create a similar but unique copy for each. This is very difficult, but there is an easier way to reduce the pain of this process.

Use this paraphrasing tool to quickly rewrite content.

Contento, content placement software , has created a paraphrasing tool that uses advanced machine learning. It creates natural sounding sentances that can read even better than the original sentence.

This paraphrase tool uses advanced machine learning to not only switch words but also rewrite articles in a correct and natural way.

When creating this new rewriter, Contento put a lot of effort into ease of use and overall design. Make it easy to use and gives you a variety of rewrite options.

This tool gives you three options to help you repurpose your content:

Assisted

The Assist option gives you a progress bar that lets you track edits and guide you through at least 30% of changes. This is a good choice if you want to make your own edits but want to make sure you create a new, unique article.

Auto

A copy of your text will be automatically generated into a new unique version. This may be a good start before you edit the article further. Advanced machine learning does a great job of rebuilding sentences. However, it’s always a good idea to review the content and make your own edits.

Order

There is no better solution than letting professional writers create new versions of content. This may cost you money, but it will save you time and effort. This is a good choice if you want to delegate content rewriting to professionals. The turnaround time is only a few days, and the cost is likely to be lower than your time value.

In conclusion

We all need to re-adjust the content from time to time. It’s best to do it right and create unique content that will rank in search results.

Contento’s paraphrasing tool gives you the option to easily rewrite content. Give it a try.