BloggingPro Job Board Highlights, September 16, 2019

Looking for a productive way to start your Monday, job hunters? Here are the best paid blogging jobs, writing jobs, and more from our Job Board.

Paid blogging jobs

The Spruce Eats is looking for experienced freelance editors who will work remotely. As a content update editor, you will be responsible for reviewing and revising existing recipes and articles. Update editors must commit to a minimum of 20 hours weekly (with a maximum weekly commitment of 40 hours). The rate for this role is $25 per hour.

Romper is searching for a Lifestyle Writer to contribute coverage specifically about pregnancy, parenting, sex, maternity health, and beauty in the form of researched listicles and features with some light reporting. Applicants should also be comfortable writing holiday-related content (caption ideas, family-friendly activities to do, costume roundups, gift guides, etc depending on the holiday). Applicants do not need to be parents, but should have an interest in this field. Ideal applicants will be able to anticipate the types of stories and questions their audience may be researching.

As a freelance news and features writer for Screen Rant, you will work with a dedicated editorial team to create original and informative articles that their discriminating audience demands, with the eye-catching aesthetic they crave. Want to turn your passion for beloved nerd culture into a stable writing gig? Do you think you’d like a great fit for their team? Apply to join the Screen Rant Comics Team today!

As a freelance updates editor or producer for Byrdie, you will review and revise existing articles in order to elevate user experience, according to specific project instructions and brand guidelines. Updates editors and producers must commit to a minimum of 20 hours weekly. The rate for these roles ranges from $15-$25 per hour.

Elite Daily is seeking a remote, part-time writer to cover News & Politics for their News vertical. Day-to-day responsibilities include pitching, writing, and fact-checking 3 stories daily, with opportunities for longer-form features, original reporting, and breaking news coverage. Topics of coverage will include general politics, the Trump administration, and women & LGBTQ+ focused issues.