The Top Content Marketing Tips for 2019

“Integrated marketing offers opportunities to break through to consumers in new markets.” – Betsy Holden, Senior Advisor, McKinsey & Co.

The age-old adage “Content is King” still applies in 2019…or does it? However, as the article titled “Content is No Longer King” published on Medium.com notes, there is an enormous amount of content available on the Internet for consumption, that it is challenging for content to stand out. In fact, “what we have now is a digital landfill.” Additionally, statistics show that one percent of all the content on social media makes up for ninety-five percent of all content viewed online.

These are shocking statistics. Essentially, 99% of all of the content published on various social media platforms is not attracting consumers. And, as mentioned above, content is still seen as a vital part of the 2019 search engine optimisation model.

Therefore, the question is: How must brand marketers write and position their brand marketing material so that it falls within the one percent of viewed content?

Content Marketing Tips for the rest of 2019

We have moved into the second half of 2019. And, there are less than fourth months left of this year. Therefore, it makes sense to utilise the remainder of this year to create content that drives traffic to the brand and converts potential consumers into returning customers.

Furthermore, it is well-known in the digital marketing sphere that the most challenging aspect of branding marketing and advertising is to convert visitors to the brand into customers. Once a customer, there is a strong likelihood that the customer will become a returning customer.

Write relevant content

As noted in the previous paragraph, it is vital to write content that is relevant to the 2019 audience. Therefore, it is essential to research pertinent blog topics and to ensure that these topics add value to the brand. Otherwise, the content will reduce the brand’s marketing worth instead of increasing its value. And, this will result in reduced interest and sales.

Website content optimisation

A substantial part of any digital marketing campaign is to implement User Interface and Usability website design best practices. The brand’s website must be readable, usable, and easy to navigate through. Furthermore, the website content must encourage visitors to the site to answer the Call-To-Action (CTA).

If a website is confusing, incomprehensible, and the CTA is not easy to follow, visitors to the site will leave the website and move on to the brand’s competitor’s site.

Develop a sustainable content marketing strategy

Strategic planning and development are foundational parts of the successful business model. It is virtually impossible to drive growth and sales to the brand without putting a solid content marketing strategy in place before embarking on the brand marketing journey.

Otherwise, seemingly random content marketing efforts will cost the business organisation a substantial amount of money, will not add value to the brand, and will negatively impact the overall Return on Investment figures.

Keyword analysis

It is vital that all content marketing efforts are based on keywords and keyword phrases that are relevant to the brand. In summary, there are basically two different types of keywords:

Short-tailed keywords: These are search phrases that consist of between one and three words. They are often phrases that describe how people think of the brand. Short-tailed keywords aim to drive high traffic to the brand.

Long-tailed keywords: Juxtapositionally, long-tailed keywords are search phrases that are made up of more than three words. These keyword phrases are far more targeted than short-tailed keywords, and they traditionally do not bring in high traffic volumes to the brand. However, they still play a vital role in the brand’s growth and sales figures.

Thus, it is vital to research the value of all the keywords related to the brand before embarking on a targeted content writing campaign.

Statistical data, substance, and focus keywords

No one outside of Google is entirely sure how its search engine ranking algorithms decide which position to rank content on the Search Engine Results Page (SERP).

However, it has been noted by experts that Google, and other search engines, like statistical data, rich content, and crafted around a focus keyword. According to Jon Hawkins in his article titled “How to Rank Your Articles on Google”, “Google prioritises articles with substance.”

Therefore, it is vital to write rich content, include relevant statistics, and to avoid duplicate content to ensure that the brand’s marketing content is ranked in the top five positions on the SERP.

Final thoughts

This article’s opening statement seems somewhat contradictory. First, it states that “content is king.” And, then it notes that there is a plethora of content available for consumption on the World Wide Web that it is challenging for brands to ensure that target audiences see their marketing content.

Both of these statements are true. However, brand marketers need to ensure that marketing text is positioned in such a way that it drives customer conversion. And it drives growth to the brand and increases the business organisation’s ROI.