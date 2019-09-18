8 Things You Can Automate On WordPress For Easier Management

Maintaining a blog is hard work especially if you have multiple websites to manage and if you’ve only a small team. However, you don’t have to bear the burden alone– even if you’re actually a lone blogger. You can employ the help of machines to automate on WordPress some of the most menial or tedious jobs for you.

Letting the machines do the work for you lets you focus exclusively on the content as well as other more urgent priorities on your website. Setting them up is not complicated as well, most of them are just simple plugins. Installing them is a breeze; afterward, you can be on your way to blogging with less hassle just because you chose to automate on WordPress.

To help you get started with your WordPress robot army, here are eight essential WordPress aspects you can automate.

Security

One of the most obvious things you can and will need to automate on WordPress is the protection. One person simply cannot do it manually; there are numerous vultures and attackers on the internet looking to find vulnerable domains. These attacks can be anything in the form of spam, cyber-attacks, and other shady activities online.

You’ll find no shortage of plugins dealing with these security issues on WordPress. Simply take your pick and hope that it staves off the dark underbelly of the internet. Once you pick a plugin for security, you’ll want to see how well it holds. For that matter, there are plugins like this that test your blog’s security in 50 different ways. Depending on the results, you may want to switch your security plugins.

SEO

Search engine optimization (SEO) can be like a capricious animal when it comes to their loyalty to you. One day you probably think you know it like the back of your hand, the next, it’s a complete stranger concept to you. You can thank Google for that, mostly. So to save you the trouble of having to adjust every now and then, just use the Yoast SEO plugin.

It’s quite a famous plugin that lets you keep track of your on-page SEO depending on Google’s changes. Additionally, it gives you a certain scientific metric that determines how accommodating your content is for the readers. Simply follow Yoast’s SEO checkboxes and you’re good to go. They also work great as training wheels.

Link checking

No matter how meticulous you are with picking out your links, not all of them will survive. Some domains simply don’t hold up well over time or probably made some changes which rendered your links dead. This can lower the ranking of some of your older content and of course, ruin the reading experience for your visitors.

So make sure that all your links are updated and alive with a simple plugin that does that for you automatically. We’re talking about Broken Link Checker or other similar plugins to help you with this. Other plugins like External Links help you clean other aspects of links so you can set them with your own website parameters without going through all of them.

Updates

You don’t actually need a plugin for this since WordPress has an automatic update function for your website. Still, you can customize which gets updated or when the update happens with a plugin called Easy Updates Manager or other similar plugins. Of course, the plugin also lets you disable some of the updates if you want.

It’s not just the fundamental core updates you can tinker with but also the other plugins, themes, and translations. As such, if you like micromanaging your WordPress updates but without the actual tedium of micromanagement, plugins like Easy Updates Manager can cater to your needs.

Legal pages

Writing a disclaimer or other legal terms for your website has to be done surgically especially your domain has amassed quite a large following. Simply put, not having terms and conditions can cost you in the long run especially in the event of unforeseen legal trouble. Now, if you don’t have lawyer friends who can help you with this, plugins like WP Legal Pages can help.

As it saids on its page, WP Legal Pages is a simple and handy privacy policy generator you can automate on WordPress. If you’re the careful type, you might want to download the pro version as it can come up with 25+ policy types each with different purposes.

Backups

This one’s a given. Never run your WordPress website without a backup– it’s a rule of thumb every blogger must abide by. While you can do backups manually, putting them in the hands of a machine can be a lot less stressful. Besides, they have been developed to a point where they can outperform even manual human website backups.

So make use of heavyweight backup plugins like these to help you preserve your content and your sanity. Not all of them work the same though; some are more reliable than others and it pays to get to know which one works for your website best. One thing is for certain, never not do your backups.

Social media posting

Sharing your content on social media is a huge boost in readership or viewership. It can also improve your SEO and website ranking. The problem is, there are simply too many social media your website can benefit from and posting on them one by one is another job in itself. Thankfully, it’s an easy job– easy enough for a plugin like Social Media Auto Publish. It does what its name says.

Now, if you’re after sharing some of your older posts (after you’ve cleaned their links and updates them), then you might want to take a look at the Revive Old Post plugin. This lets you automate on WordPress the task of re-sharing your old content to social media.

Image optimization

Optimizing your images is always an important task especially if you want to improve the speed of your website. Editing and reducing the size of your images before uploading them can be time-consuming, that’s why you might want to try out plugins like the EWWW Image Optimizer.

Its kind essentially compresses the images for you while you’re uploading them to the WordPress media library. It saves you the trouble of having to do it yourself per image.

After using these tips and plugins to automate on WordPress, you can rest assured that your blogging will be easier for the future.