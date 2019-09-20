Content Marketing Tips for eLearning Startups

Starting up in eLearning? Here’s how to power up in content marketing.

One can easily see content marketing as the building block of every other digital marketing tactic.

Why? Because EVERYTHING in digital requires content in one form or another to convey its message and fulfil its intent.

Furthermore, content becomes essential when online businesses, like eLearning, come into the picture because every form of communication with your target audience is always digital.

In this article, we will discuss how you can find your way around the best tricks of content marketing when you are just starting up your online course.

Read on.

Branding

Whether you are exclusively a Content Provider for small business or enterprises, building a brand image is paramount.

Branding is not a one time exercise but rather a consistent, continuous process. You steadily work your way up to an image that you want to create. Hence, every piece of content that you produce must reflect your values, message, and vision as a company.

Incorporating this kind of consistency through your content helps you in gaining credibility among your existing audience and attracting new people. Some eLearning content providers choose PPC as a proven marketing strategy to increase awareness.

Another thing that gets established through this is your expertise in the field of your choice. For instance, if you create an online course about learning second languages, writing and posting articles about best practices related to foreign language studies will validate your competence and knowledge in the subject.

One important thing to remember here is that you should incorporate your logo wherever optimally possible to build a visual recognition for your company as well.

Planning

Once you make the market ready for your course with the help of Branding, planning you next actionable steps beforehand is crucial to the success of your course.

Every successful content marketing campaign pivots on a production POA (the plan of action). The critical decisions to make for your POA are:

Which platforms will you use for posting content?

The topics on which you will create content.

The schedule of posting – Hours of highest engagement as per the geographies

An essential part of a POA is also a timeline of all the actions. This timeline will enable you to meet your targets almost always and at the same time, keep the content redundancies at a minimum. For instance, a schedule will make tracking more comfortable and save you from publishing similar blogs on the same platform.

Lastly, this plan of action must be accompanied by a reasonable budget to make things straightforward. Cost of outsourcing content or writing in house, both become significant in a startup.

Customer and market research

The difference between these two is that your customers only encompass your customers, whereas your market consists of your customers as well as your competitors.

Customer research: Knowing your audience is the thumb rule of every business. Being aware of things like what your target customer needs, what are their pain points, their expectations, and how will your eLearning course solve these issues will give you a clear directing to steer your business.

You can build your social media presence before launching your course and conduct polls and surveys among your followers to gauge their preferences. It will allow you to strengthen your content marketing strategy as you will know on which topics you need to focus on.

Market research: To compare other eLearning Content Providers is crucial for finding out which content strategies and keywords are giving the most results in terms of traffic, clicks, and conversions. Furthermore, doing competitor research also crucial for designing your course’s unique selling proposition (USP) that will set you apart from your competitors.

Remember, your content marketing success will depend upon everything that you do differently.

Once you are through with every bit of research required, you can move with the action items.

Setting up your social media pages.

Creating valuable assets like classic articles, guides, infographics, interactive multimedia, video lessons, etc. These assets will gain you the maximum amount of engagement from users.

The last step of setting up your eLearning business would be modelling the data analysis structures – quantifying the performance and progress of your content marketing strategy.

In the end…

Digital marketing is all about content, but creating the right content takes proper research as well. Launching a successful eLearning content marketing campaign takes a bit of patience and persistence. And with the support of research, it can not be far behind.