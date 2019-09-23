BloggingPro Job Board Highlights, September 23, 2019

Looking for a productive way to start your Monday, job hunters? Here are the best paid blogging jobs, writing jobs, and more from our Job Board.

Paid blogging jobs

Page One Power is looking to add some “extended family” to their already amazing group of P1People by contracting the best of the best when it comes to Content Writers. They are looking for quality writers who have been knee-deep in the trenches of a professional writing environment, freelancing or otherwise.

NFX is the venture firm for entrepreneurs, by entrepreneurs. Their team has collectively started 10 technology companies, so they deeply believe in the power of transformative ideas. That’s why they started a venture firm unlike any other – one that looks more like a media & software company than an investor. They believe the next generation of tech Founders deserve an even better VC experience, and they’re building it.

At Fitbit, their mission is to help people lead healthier, more active lives by empowering them with data, inspiration, and guidance to reach their goals. As a User Experience (UX) Writer at Fitbit, you have a passion for language and a flair for squeezing meaning into tight spaces. You will be part of the UX design team, helping designers find words that attract, retain and engage their users throughout their journey with Fitbit.

Narcity.com is currently looking for an extremely motivated, skilled and passionate Writer to join their rapidly expanding editorial team. They are seeking a storyteller who loves Las Vegas and wants to express it through the creation of engaging, relatable, mainstream content. Narcity writers are as excited about discovering unicorn-themed coffee shops as reporting on the chaos of this morning’s commute. If you are always the first to check out new hotels and seek out hidden waterfalls in Nevada, this position is for you.

General Cannabis is a consulting firm seeking a freelance writer for various cannabis business-licensing application question responses. Experience crafting strategic, professional-toned copy to varying word count limits required. They provide copy points. Some research may be required. Periodic projects requiring 2-4 weeks of availability. Send 2 writing samples to [email protected]