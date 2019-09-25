Best Addons For WordPress Gutenberg Block Editor

When Gutenberg or the 5.0 update for WordPress was released, the reactions were mixed, to say the least. While it did bring some welcome and nifty improvements to the table, it also disrupted some of the old techniques and routines we mastered in the WYSIWYG editor. However, you can always go out on a limb to improve the WordPress Gutenberg Block Editor.

This way, you can get used to the relatively new system while also enjoying its benefits. Certain Gutenberg-ready (or even exclusive) plugins have made their way into WordPress’ plugin repository for everyone to use. These Gutenberg Block Editor plugins might win you over with the 5.0 update.

Enhance your 5.0 experience with these Gutenberg Block Editor add-ons, most of them are free!

One of the biggest strengths of the Gutenberg Block Editor is modularity. The new block system is reminiscent of Medium’s interface and offers a plethora of ways you can customize and tweak your content. For maximum freedom in your layouts, you might want to check out the Gutenberg Blocks Design Library plugin.

This is a powerful plugin that lets you create complex page layouts in WordPress without messing up columns or paragraphs. You can even pick some of the custom designs in the library. Hence, your choices are unlimited and you can even make your blog posts look like a newspaper or magazine page if need be.

The blocks themselves are the crowning glory of Gutenberg. Do a little more tinkering and you’ll find that there are a limitless number of blocks! That’s right, plugins like Qubely add more than 24 custom and specialized blocks that are vastly different from the default ones. This gives your blog a wide range of functionality.

Some of these blocks focus on featuring maps, images, or videos and have options that the default blocks don’t. Apart from Qubely, there are also tons of other block add-on plugins on WordPress that also offer some competitive custom block selections. If you ever find the default blocks of Gutenberg wanting, grab yourself this plugin or something similar.

Despite there being plugins like Qubely and other custom block additions, specialized blocks can sometimes be better. Their use depends on your need. However, specialized form plugins often contain a wider range of options absent in custom blocks. Sometimes you might want your WordPress forms to have built-in surveys, polls, and other interactive tools.

In that regard, WPForms can make the task easier. Its focus is on bringing a specialized function to WordPress forms on the Gutenberg Block Editor. These forms can then be integrated with other tools such as email, marketing, or even with other plugins.

Here we have another specialized block plugin for the Block Editor. The Envira Gallery showcases versatile galleries at the tip of your fingers when using Gutenberg. Even on the Classic Editor, the Envira Gallery is already famed and well-known for being a powerful gallery plugin. Now, it also aims to have the same status on Gutenberg.

Again, it concentrates better on its specific function. That means certain intricacies are accounted for with the Envira Gallery such as watermark protection, image proofing, and even if you want to sell your photos. Custom block add-ons barely address such concerns. So if you value your blog images a lot more, then this plugin will reduce your headache.

Running an eCommerce blog or website? As usual, you might want to have a specific plugin for that. WooCommerce Blocks lets you prioritize how you present your products or services in Gutenberg. Its blocks let you showcase whatever you’re selling in a more commercial way, plus the integration with WooCommerce is a valuable asset.

It’s a plugin so seamless, people are even nicknaming it, WooTenburg. Anyway, you can tweak plenty of details on your WooCommerce blocks like product descriptions, pricing, reviews, and many others. It’s a must-have for an online store and could even lead to better sales. Don’t run an online business without this plugin.

Communication between the audience and the site administrators or content creators is crucial to the blog or website’s growth. That’s why leaving your contact details at the hands of custom block plugins might not be the wisest options. Instead, you’ll want to try something more particular, like the WP Call Button.

It’s what it says and lets your make blocks or buttons on your editor that makes your contact details more apparent and ready. It’s a single block plugin that has makes a subtle yet impactful change in your blog. Instead of just showing your contact details, it adds a floating call button that directly dials your number for the caller. This way, your site visitors can easily contact you.

One advantage the Gutenberg Block Editor has over WYSIWYG is the more default creative options you have. These come in the form of text or even block background color or effects. While those are handy, they can also be rather limited. You can expand your color choices with a simple plugin called TinyMCE Advanced.

TinyMCE Advanced actually existed for the Classic Editor and has the same purpose. For Gutenberg, however, it’s more improved ever since TinyMCE got updated to support the new Block Editor. You get to play with buttons, formatting options, and even fonts that are missing from Gutenberg’s default selection.

All the new bells and whistles of the Gutenberg Block Editor can be overwhelming to use especially when compared to the barebones functionality of WYSIWYG. There are some features you simply don’t need for your line of work or can get in the way. Luckily, there is a plugin called The Gutenberg Manager which lets you disable some parts of the Block Editor.

You can even disable the Block Editor entirely if you prefer. This is handy for certain types of posts or pages. In any case, being able to shut down some of the confusing new features so you can have a better time adjusting is always a welcome function. Finally, with this plugin and those above, you can rest assured that you have full control of your WordPress blog.