BloggingPro Job Board Highlights, September 30, 2019

Looking for a productive way to start your Monday, job hunters? Here are the best paid blogging jobs, writing jobs, and more from our Job Board.

Paid blogging jobs

Elite Daily is seeking a remote part-time TV/Film writer to contribute four shifts per week. Writers should have extensive knowledge of the latest in film news and must be comfortable analyzing TV shows ranging from The Bachelor to This Is Us. Writers must have a fun and witty voice and the ability to write quickly and cleanly.

Valnet Inc. is on the lookout for a freelance writer to contribute list-based buzz articles for HotCars. Do you love cars as much as writing about them? Do you enjoy writing from the comfort of your own home? If you have a passion for cars and love keeping up to date with the latest trends and best tips and tricks, this is the perfect role for you!

QFM is mainly looking for content creators to work as ghostwriters. If that could be you, keep reading! Their ghostwriters will work on anywhere from two or three pieces per week to several pieces per month. Deadlines range from 24-hour turnarounds to week-long due dates depending on the project. Word counts are often 1,500 to 2,000 words.

Kaplan Test Prep is seeking an experienced part-time Content Writer. As a Content Writer, you will independently research and write blog content on higher education topics. They are looking to hire writers to execute a specific project, so topics will be assigned to you. This is a remote, 10-hour/week position expected to last at least 32 weeks.

The Spruce Eats is looking for experienced freelance editors who will work remotely. As a content update editor, you will be responsible for reviewing and revising existing recipes and articles. Update editors must commit to a minimum of 20 hours weekly (with a maximum weekly commitment of 40 hours). The rate for this role is $25 per hour.