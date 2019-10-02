Free Google Tools Your Blog Should Use

Setting up a blog from scratch is a monumental and expensive task. While you might get away with going the cheap route, sooner or later, you’re going to have to spend some precious funds to scale up your website operations for it to be competitive. However, you need not look far for help, Google has its very own collection of free Google tools that will help your blog.

That’s already a given and makes sense since they’re technically responsible for a huge chunk of search engine optimization (SEO). That’s why they have given bloggers some free Google tools to use for plenty of aspects of your blog or website. The best part is that these tools are all free– which is great for those who are just starting out.

They do have a paid version since the free versions don’t always have the best offerings but you ought to try them out first before graduating into premium tools territory so you can better gauge what you need. Even if you’re already a veteran in the blogging industry, do check these free Google tools out as well, you’ll never know when they just might replace that expensive plugin or tool you’re using.

Analytics is one of Google’s most powerful free tools when it comes to tweaking and studying your SEO. It might even be better than some of the paid SEO tools you can find on the internet. From revealing information such as where your visitors found your website to their activity after visiting it, Google Analytics is a must-have if you want your blog to grow.

Moreover, Analytics helps you keep track of the important metrics on your website. You can bet that those metrics are the ones that matter, it’s Google, anyway, and they have the most popular search engine on the planet. In any case, what Analytics’ features do for you is to help you pinpoint which actual stuff you did for your website is getting traction. In turn, you can try to replicate or improve such aspects.

Previously known as Webmaster Tools, the Google search console has received an overhaul and an upgrade. It’s not just one tool though, more like a comprehensive set of tools that you can use to improve your SEO rankings. If you want a tool that tells you which keywords on your website are ranking higher or better, then the search console is ready and waiting.

Additionally, you can analyze your website’s performance with the search console. In a sense, it’s pretty similar to Google Analytics except with a different specialization. You can even submit an XML sitemap to Google through the search console and this can help the search engine crawl your website better.

Knowing which keywords your audience uses is crucial to developing your blog’s growth. That’s where Google Keyword Planner comes in. It’s actually a sub-tool of Google AdWords, meaning you’ll want that tool first to get Keyword Planner. Now, using Keyword Planner lets you generate a collection or list of keywords that are related to your blog.

Keyword Planner will then show you which ones are often searched. With it, you can pick your blog topics or content more strategically as well as target a more specific audience when it comes to marketing. As an added bonus, you also run a marketing campaign with Google AdWords. It’s like hitting two birds with one stone.

Keyword Planner might be great, but you might want to limit its use for marketing, as with most keywords. If you really want to make quality content, then Google Trends is your friend and companion. It lets you search what’s trending (as per its name) based on Google’s SEO Algorithm as well as what’s currently popular in a given locale.

You don’t even have to be specific with your keywords in Trends; all you have to do is search for a topic and the tool will give you anything related to that’s also trending. You can then pick out that special dark horse topic with the least amount competition but will still get you exclusive views. It’s a lot easier to use than most of the other free Google tools here.

For those of you who want to ride the keyword competition wave, don’t go out without Google Alerts. It’s a handy tool that lets you monitor the web for any mention of a specific keyword. After setting it up, the tool will then send you an email every time your chosen keywords are mentioned online.

This way, you can easily keep track of your competition or which locales the keywords are popular in. You can also use this for your brand, company, products, or website so you can track your blog’s progress in real-time. Even better, Alerts lets you engage or react with anyone who mentions your keywords; this can improve your visibility on search engines.

For businesses, physical or otherwise, the internet is a huge and free advertising opportunity! Obviously, you wouldn’t want to miss that big opportunity. That’s why using Google My Business to make your business visible on the search engine is a necessity. This way, your customers can easily see where you are– or even find you.

If you have a business, simply go to the tool’s website and claim your My Business listing. It’s fast, easy, and effective. Local and physical businesses get placed on Google Maps because of this and people can also rate your establishment or service. You’ll be pleased to know that there’s no charge for such a big marketing opportunity no matter how successful your business.

You’re not ready enough for the mobile paradigm shift in SEO until you start using Google Mobile-Friendly Test Tool. Born out of Google’s initiative to improve the user experience for mobile device owners, Mobile-Friendly Test Tool helps both the audience and the bloggers. The tool allows you to test out your website on how mobile-ready or friendly it really is.

This way, you can make changes based on your website’s rating. A simple WordPress theme should do the trick or if you want a more in-depth way of making your website mobile-friendly, check out our mobile-friendly website guides.

Speaking of user experience, speed is also one of the top determining factors in your audience’s satisfaction. The faster your website loads, the less frustration on the user’s part which means a smoother and more pleasant experience in your domain, prompting them to stay. Google PageSpeed Insights helps you dissect what makes your website load fast or slow.

The tool does this for both mobile and desktop versions of your website. PageSpeed Insights will then show you which part, element, or page, is slowing down your website.

Make sure to check out and take advantage of these free Google tools before you move on to the premium stuff. Happy blogging!