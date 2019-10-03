What You Need To Know About Finding Expired Domains

Statistical records reveal that numerous domain names expire every day, with there being a variety of reasons. Most of the time, the owners forget to renew their domains; some lose interest or move to different projects. Typically, these expired domains are perceived as worthless sites. However, it is not entirely so.

For people with a comprehensive understanding of SEO or the value of backlinks, expired domain names are money waiting to get picked up. The only problem that arises is during the time of separating the good ones from the bad ones.

What can expired domains be used for?

Build a high authority website

The power of expired domains can be harnessed as leverage for a new website. Whether you are looking forward to building an e-commerce store or a personal blog, a high authority expired domain can help you achieve top ranking. The issue with new domains is that one needs to invest in building their authority from an SEO perspective which costs a significant amount of time and money.

Redirect to your website or affiliate website

Redirection refers to automatically landing your user to the other site as soon as they click on the link. The visitors do not mind getting redirected as long as they receive relevant information. Thus, you can use redirection to take visitors to another related page or a website where you are offering useful information/products. This method also comes with a limitation. You can use one or two of these to your leading site, but it is advisable not to adopt it as a regular link building habit.

Selling affiliate products

You can also use expired domains to promote various affiliate products. Affiliate partners are the ones who give you a percentage on every sale. This is a smart move to make quick and easy profits. One of the easiest ways is to register yourself to online portals like Spamzilla.io, which gives you a sound idea of expired websites and a larger pool to choose from.

Steps to finding expired domains

Here are several ways to find such websites.

Using keywords

Hunting with the use of keywords is one of the easiest and relevant steps to find such a site. Enter a few keywords from your niche and the software/portal will find webpages of expired domains along with the links from the webpages that are currently ranking those keywords.

Hunt from website

Go through specific sites to look for expired domains that they are linked to. For instance, one can easily find such domains from websites like Wikipedia, The New York Times, and so on. It is a simple method but can also be exhausting sometimes.

Reverse hunt domains

Another interesting way to find such domains is to enter the domain name, and the software/portal will display all the backlinks to that domain. It later scans them to identify the expired ones. This is an excellent way to snapping up domains that can also link to your competitors.

Tips before purchasing expired domains

Try to stay away from the domains that have hundreds of links that are all indicating to the home page and no other pages. These domains are over-optimized and can actually be penalized unless you are planning to do a massive link building exercise for the individual pages as well.

One can also look at uncovering foreign language expired websites having a well-established backlink structure. These foreign websites require considerably lesser backlinks to rank, and you can even get away with the lower quality. For instance, the directory links will still secure good ranks and attract significant traffic. This is mostly because of weaker competition levels in foreign languages.

You can also choose to purchase an auction domain. However, you will realize that adopting such a domain is a waste of money most of the time. It is linked to thousands of backlinks, most of which are from spam websites with anchor text in Chinese.

Conclusion

So there it is. Now you know how to hunt for expired domains. Also, the significant values that they add to your websites and work. Expired domains will significantly influence the traffic on your website. Also, it needs much lesser effort and can simply tap on the existing resources that can be made available. This is one of the smartest techniques to increase the rankings of one’s websites. It needs little time and a minimum amount of expertise but can fetch you top-notch results.