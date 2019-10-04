Top Reasons Why It’s Never Too Late To Learn SEO

Search Engine Optimisation (SEO) has been around for over 20 years but not a lot of people know about it. In fact, until this day, many are still unaware of the benefits that come with it. SEO does not only benefit businesses wanting to build their brand or sell their products or service, it also helps bloggers establish their reputation and obtain targeted traffic at no cost.

In the case of freelancers, SEO is a great niche to focus on simply because when you become an expert at it, you have a higher chance to land high-ticket clients.

Here are some of the reasons why it’s never too late to learn SEO.

Why learn SEO now?

1. Unlimited income potential

Bloggers have a high chance of attracting targeted audience for their blogs through SEO. If they are monetizing their sites, then targeted traffic means they can sell their products (such as eBooks or courses) and services (such as content writing, coaching, or consultancy services) to people who need them.

If a blogger’s website ranks for keywords that relate to their products and services, people will immediately view the site as a reputable source of information. Running a successful blog will need both on page and off page SEO knowledge, where the creation of content works to improve website ranking on search engines and establish trust signals from other platforms such as social media.

If you want to build your credibility as a blogger, you need to know how to optimize your website for keywords that your target audience is using when searching for information. Even a basic understanding of SEO can get you lightyears ahead of other bloggers who are not optimizing their blog posts or their websites.

For freelancers, there’s literally unlimited income potential when it comes to SEO. All companies need SEO in one form or another, so it is not impossible to have steady clients that can pay between $35-$100 per hour. Since SEO is a skill that requires freelancers to keep up with trends and algorithm changes, clients are willing to pay higher fees to those who can rank their site and provide them with good results in terms of traffic and conversions.

2. The demand for SEO is high

Due to the boom of the ecommerce industry, the demand for SEO specialists also increased. Now, merchants with lots of products to sell are also desperate to jump on the digital bandwagon. Unlike getting temporary results from Google ads or Facebook ads, SEO can provide merchants long-term and no cost results. There is no shortage of jobs for SEO specialists no matter which jobs platform you go to.

The good thing about SEO is that it is quantifiable and with the right analytical tools, people are able to measure all of the statistics required to show the results of the strategies that have been implemented. SEO specialists can always track their efforts and know how and where to improve. This means that the learning curve is certainly great, with individuals pursuing careers in SEO continuously needing to keep themselves updated with digital trends.

3. It is an important skill

Nowadays, SEO is a skill which benefits an individual within many career paths. If the individual is particularly interested in marketing, SEO could be a great skill to hone. In fact, before digital marketing campaigns could be rolled out, SEO specialists need to be consulted first so that he/she can create an SEO plan. A good working knowledge of SEO is becoming a common skillset in the digital workplace, as individuals are becoming more and more familiar with how and why companies rank on the web, and what must be done in order to improve this ranking.

For bloggers, it is always good to have some kind of an SEO plan that will help you down the road. Imagine doing SEO at the latter part of your blogging career, when you have literally hundreds of blog posts up on your website. If you work backwards and do onpage optimization for hundreds of pages, it could either help your site rank or further jeopardize it due to penalties for search engine manipulation.

It’s a lot better to do on page optimization for every single blog post before publishing them. This way, you don’t have to work on the backlogs of unoptimized posts that will become zombie pages (or pages that don’t help your site rank in the search engines) in the end.

4. It won’t be gone anytime soon

There’s a saying that goes ‘As long as there’s Google, there’s SEO’. The jobs for SEO specialists are plenty and they won’t be gone anytime soon. If you start your SEO career now, chances are, you will become a really skilled SEO specialist in the next three years. There are a lot of remote job opportunities for SEO specialists and if you can really generate good results, so you surely will not run out of websites to work on.

5. Understanding SEO allows for understanding the web even better

With the world wide web constantly changing, it is vital to understand SEO and stay on top of the game. When you understand SEO, you will also understand web development, web design, and even digital advertising. These streams of digital work merge together and function as one – many factors influence SEO results, from sitespeed to the time spent by the user on the site which increases the likelihood of more links clicked on the site. Moreover, advertising through Google is also a popular practice, and provides interesting analytics to track where and when users click on ads and how they are flocking to the site.

Truly, SEO is a sought-after skill. If you decide to hone your SEO skills, you would be surprised to know how SEO truly works and how people and businesses can use it for their own advantage.