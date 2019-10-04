WordPress Hosting Plans: A Look at WPMU DEV

WordPress users are familiar with WPMU DEV, a membership marketplace for all things WordPress. It lets you manage all aspects of your WordPress sites in one place. A new addition to their membership benefits is a fully managed free hosting for up to three accounts. Advanced plans are available for a fee.

Managed WordPress Hosting Plans are relatively new. They are now one of the main types of hosting, the others being shared hosting, VPS hosting, dedicated hosting and cloud hosting. It’s only proper to have a managed WordPress hosting since it has 61.40% of the global CMS market share, according to W3Techs.

As the first membership marketplace, WPMU DEV counts hundreds of thousands of WordPress users in their membership plan. Their new managed hosting service will definitely get more people signing up for membership.

Here’s more about WPMU DEV’s managed hosting package.

Each site gets 1GB dedicated memory, its own virtual CPU, 10GB SSD storage, 1TB bandwidth, and 20k monthly visits. Nothing is shared with other sites and you can choose from any of these eight server locations: across the US, UK, Canada, Germany, Netherlands, India, and Singapore.A dded to that is a unique IPv6 IP address and a SSL certificate.

Membership to WPMU DEV is $49 a month with the aforementioned free hosting for three sites. Beyond your three free hosting packages, hosting for a site with the same specs is $10 a month. This makes it very economical, since that’s a $30 savings, if you want to look at it that way. Plus the dedicated hosting on servers optimized for speed and built exclusively for WordPress. Plus all the support you need and a suite of plugins to use. There are also other plans that you can scale up to. Their more advanced plans are at $25, $50 and $100 per month.

Since WPMU DEV is focused solely on WordPress, it makes sense to offer a managed hosting service exclusively for WordPress. This means that the maintenance tasks including updates and backups, speed optimization, security checks, site migration, troubleshooting and all other technical aspects of your site are taken cared of by WordPress specialists.

Still skeptical about the hosting service? WPMU DEV hosting is compared with other popular web hosting services on features, cost and benefits. Check out this page to know how each one compares to WPMU DEV.

If this has got you interested in joining the WPMU DEV membership, here’s more info for you.

WPMU DEV is recommended by 99% of reviewers, according to reviews.io and a 4.9 Trust Score out of 5.0 from Trust Pilot. These are independent review sites trusted by users.

Membership commands a flat rate of $49 per month. All members can access the same tools and services, which are site management, optimization, security, marketing, plugins, support, and hosting.

Site management

Known as “The Hub,” site management is the dashboard of your site, where the tools and services are located. Update the core, themes and plugins for all your sites here, assuming they’re all in WordPress.

The backup system (Snapshot Pro,) is in the hub, too. You can use your free 10GB storage for your daily cloud backup, or you can use FTP, SFTP, Dropbox, or Google Drive.

You can view the reports here. Since these are white label, you can send them to your clients – for a fee, if you like. From WPMU DEV to you, it’s free.

Optimization

As member, you can use WPMU DEV performance plugins to optimize your sites for speed. Your web pages load more quickly with Smush Pro and Hummingbird Pro. The first does automatic reduction of image sizes and the second compresses files and does caching and Cloudflare integration.

Security

An essential for your site, security tools are provided with your membership. The Defender Pro plugin protects and defends your site with layers of security such as file change detection, 404 lockout, audit logs, email notifications, security key updater, automated scans, blacklist monitoring, 2-factor authentication, IP whitelist, security tweaks and more. And if you’ve been hacked, the support team will restore and clean up your site.

Marketing

Three premium plugins that come with you WPMU DEV membership are Hustle Pro, Forminator Pro, and SmartCrawl Pro. Hustle Pro is a lead generation plugin that can increase email signups and the SmartCrawl Pro is a WordPress SEO tool that drives more traffic to your site.

Support

The support provided by a WPMU DEV membership is awesome. There’s live chat 24/7, forums, video tutorials, guides and how-tos.