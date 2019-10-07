4 Tips for Improving Your Niche-Specific Blog

Finding a niche to write about is essential when it comes to success in the blogosphere. However, some blogs are super niche-specific, making it essential that you use certain tactics to improve your content. This is critical if you’re selling products alongside your blog.

You see, niche-specific blogs require a very specific audience. You must know how to write for that audience and make sure they get the opportunity to read it. The problem is, there’s usually someone who’s done it before that this group of readers will automatically rely on.

That doesn’t mean you don’t have a chance. Niche-specific blogs often perform very well because the readers are more interested and there’s slightly less competition. You’ll just need to take the right approach. To make your topics stand out, here are some simple tips:

Improve Your Niche-Specific Blog

1. Understand Your Audience

You can’t start a niche-specific blog without carefully considering your audience, so you know some things about who they are and what they want to read. But you can always learn more. Break down your audience demographics and interests to get a thorough understanding of them.

Start by analyzing their age, level of education, occupations, cultural specifics, and more. This will help you define their greatest needs and beliefs that may drive their decision to follow your blog, make purchases on your site, and/or click on affiliate links.

Next, take a more thorough approach to investigating your audience. Send out surveys on social media or to your email list. Gather analytics regarding their favorite content. Use polls and questions on Instagram stories. There are dozens of ways to dig deeper and know your audience on a more personal level—if you don’t use them, you’ll struggle to compete.

2. Develop Supplemental Content

Supplemental content can be used in many mediums to promote your blog posts and any products you may be selling.

At the heart of this idea is using small, micro-pieces of content to build your brand and capture the attention of your audience. For example, you might post regular, detailed stories on your Facebook feed, giving followers another glimpse into your niche.

In the realm of ecommerce, you’ll use supplemental content to make your product pages truly useful. As an example, consider this product page for pellet stoves from a fireplace ecommerce site. This niche-specific content provides a little more information about what the product does, how it can benefit customers, and which pellet stove would be best for a specific buyer.

All in all, little pieces of content can be connected to your blog and brand and say a lot about you and your mission. Pay close attention to your micro-content strategy to stay on brand.

3. Build a Network

You’ll find quickly that when you’re in a very specific niche, you must hunt for like-minded people. This can be to your advantage as it slightly reduces your competition, but it also makes it more difficult to compare yourself to competitors, get advice, piggyback off your competitor’s audience, and more. In all, it can make it more difficult to get noticed.

Overcome this problem by building a solid network of people who are interested in your blog topic and will work alongside you to help you succeed. Ideally, you’ll network with those who have the power to propel your blog forward, such as editors of major publications or those with the power to publish your content.

You’ll also want to network with well-known influencers who complement your blog. They can endorse your content to their followers, rapidly increasing your following and helping you stay at the top in your niche.

4. Develop a Pattern of Consistency

It’s well-known in child psychology that children thrive on routine. When they know what to expect, they are much more likely to enjoy the events of a day without compliant. Your blog readers are like children in this respect, and they demand some measure of consistency from you or they’ll look elsewhere for content.

Being consistent with your content does not mean that you must post daily. Rather, you should develop a pattern that they can rely on. For example, you might publish a new blog post every Saturday and send out a weekly newsletter every Tuesday. In the meantime, you can post to Instagram Stories every day.

These little patterns help readers feel grounded in your content. They know they can rely on you to continue posting content daily, helping them develop trust in you that leads to deep-seeded loyalty.