BloggingPro Job Board Highlights, October 7, 2019

Looking for a productive way to start your Monday, job hunters? Here are the best paid blogging jobs, writing jobs, and more from our Job Board.

Paid blogging jobs

Digital Trends is seeking an experienced freelance reporter to join the Features wing of their Editorial team. The ideal freelance candidate will have a background in journalism, an eye for compelling stories, and an allergy to re-hashing articles from other publications. They’re looking for fresh perspectives and original reporting on how big-picture technological trends are reshaping the human experience.

The Balance family of brands, including The Balance, The Balance Careers, and The Balance Small Business, deliver clear, practical, and straightforward personal financial advice to nearly 21 million people in the U.S. each month. The successful candidate must provide clips that demonstrate their expertise with relevant subject matter. The rate is $30 per hour.

Collective Press is looking for a freelance writer to write articles on DIY crafts, upcycling, and other home decor projects. This is a remote position. Your work will be published under your professional byline on all relevant Collective Press properties.

SoFi is looking for a Copywriter to join their Marketing team. You’re a self-starter, team player, and able to quickly adapt their brand tone and style across all of their communications. Your primary role will be to write branded communications across web, digital, social, blog, and print. This is for a 3-month contract.

Good Keto Living is looking for 3 writers to help them create high quality, educational, professional content on an ongoing basis for their information publishing business. Their current content needs include creating 1,000-word articles on the topic of the Keto diet and weight loss.

They will provide you with titles for each article.