5 Best Blog Tools for Crunching Data and Analyzing Performance

At this point, you’re probably wondering how you’re doing as a blogger.

How many readers do I have every month?

What kind of posts do they love the most?

Why aren’t some of my posts getting the traction they deserve on Google?

If you’re still asking these questions, then you need you’re in for a rude awakening!

The great is that you track measure everything you do on your blog. Everything.

Want to know where your readers are coming from? Or understand why your users don’t stay too long on your pages?

You can answer all these questions and more if you use the best blog tools.

In this post are the top blog analytics tools to analyze your blog performance and help you understand how your blog is fairing in the market.

Google Analytics

Google Analytics is a free tracking tool by Google and is a must-have for blog analytics. It offers a ton of useful data that will help you ensure that your efforts are not wasted.

Here’s how it works:

When someone visits your website, Google Analytics will drop a cookie on their browser.

Your site will use the cookie to show you how a user behaves on your site.

It tracks information such as the duration of visitors on your blog, their demographics, the sites that referred readers to yours, and so on.

This information is very critical to your blog’s success!

It’s easy to tie up all of your marketing efforts together using Google Analytics especially if you use Google Ads to promote your blog.

Deploying this tool is super easy as you only need to add a short tracking code on your website. Or you can also use a WordPress plugin if that’s the CMS you are using.

Momently

Momently is another powerful tool and a solid alternative to measuring your blog’s user behavior.

They offer a free pricing plan, but you can go up to the Business plan if you have up to 100 websites to track.

Sometimes, traditional analytics tools provide too much data that aren’t necessarily important and can distract you from your KPIs.

What’s good with Momently is that it gives you the data that matters.

You can analyze the scroll depth of your readers and view the most popular posts, authors, and categories on your blog.

You can then use this data to identify hidden opportunities and dig deep into your blog’s strengths and weaknesses.

Remember that understanding what the data takes you one step closer in getting to know your customers much better.

This way, you can create much better content and provide them with information that satisfies their needs!

SEMrush

Some powerful tools have weaknesses and that is missing information.

For instance, it’s frustrating to see “not provided” in certain metrics on Google Analytics.

This is where SEMrush comes to the rescue.

Traffic, keywords, ranking positions, and social shares are just some of the data it tracks and measures.

It also offers recommendations and identifies trending topics that you can use to optimize your blog content.

Do you wonder whether your competitors are getting more traffic than you?

SEMrush can give you a competitive advantage as it shows search engine rankings of your competitors. You can then formulate a different approach to counter what they are doing or even learn from their mistakes.

Blogpatcher

Running a blog means you use content as your product.

Truth is SEO has a learning curve and it may take weeks to months to truly understand how it works.

This is where Blogpatcher comes in.

BlogPatcher will find out everything that you need to do to optimize your blog and gives you action plans that will help you streamline the process.

All you need to do is to make all these changes to improve your score and rank higher on SERPs.

BlogPatcher makes decoding what your search ranking data says easier for you.

Just run a full scan and get all the data that you need in one go.

Google Search Console

Another free tool to address your blog’s performance is the Google Search Console.

This tool is useful in diagnosing everything about your site from Google’s point of view.

Search Console makes sure that Google has access to all your content.

This helps you monitor any spam issues or allow you to submit new content to crawl.

One of its great uses is the ability to give you queries or the keywords your users use to find your site.

Knowing this data can help you evaluate which keywords you need to be focusing more on.

Conclusion

When you start a blog, tracking your data should be done on day one.

Understanding your user behavior and customer experience can help you make data-backed decisions to ensure that you are well on your way to the top.

Related posts:

10 Best Spellcheck and Proofing Tools for Your Blog

Best Free Keyword Tracker Tools For Better Blog SEO