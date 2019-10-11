15 Confusing Blogging Jargon WordPress Beginners Should Know

Blogging is often an exciting venture if you’re new to it whether you have a proficiency for writing or not. Once you actually get into it, however, you realize that you’re delving into a whole new and different world. You can search for guides and tutoring but it won’t be long until you’re bombarded by some puzzling blogging jargon you need to get familiar with.

That’s because blogging is not just about writing or creating content. It’s also equal parts we design, programming, and general internet knowledge. For those who aren’t accustomed to such disciplines, these blogging jargon could prove to be a hurdle for newbies.

Hence, we’ve compiled some of the most common yet confusing blogging jargon that exists on the internet. You’ll most likely encounter these words on a daily basis once you’ve become a full-fledged blogger.

1. SEO

One of the most used yet misunderstood blogging jargon is perhaps search engine optimization or SEO for short. Googling helps but even then it’s definition is a little too technical. So, simply put, SEO is a series of techniques you do for your content in order to make more people see, read, or interact with it. In turn, this will make your blog more popular which translates to better returns. When improving your SEO, you’re basically adjusting your content so that search engines like Google will prioritize your blog or website better. You have to take note that SEO techniques constantly change thanks to Google’s updates and periodic overhauls.

2. Keywords and keyphrases

In addition to SEO, keywords or keyphrases are also commonly used in the blogging world. keywords are essentially what people search for in search engines. Hence, including them in your content is one of the most basic SEO practices you can do. Nowadays, longer keywords also exist and they offer more specific results, these are called keyphrases and they are made up of multiple keywords.

3. Heading

A heading is another important tool to use when SEO is concerned. They are merely the sub-titles of your written content which you can use to make your articles more readable. If you put your keywords or keyphrases in them, that’s also apparently a good SEO practice since Google loves headings (at the moment).

4. Front-end

The front-end, you’ll soon be hearing this from your website administrator. The front-end refers to the face or the facade of your website– what your audience or users see as the end-product of all your content creation and your website’s codes. In short, it’s the external appearance of your website.

5. Back-end

In contrast to the front-end, the back-end is the internal mechanisms of your website, WordPress or not. It’s the dashboard you interact with and where you create, store, and schedule your content. The back-end is the hidden cog system of your website where you can customize and tweak everything depending on your website privilege level.

6. Web hosting

Web hosting is a service that allows your website to be viewable or available on the internet. You see, your website data is actually stored on another computer or a virtual place called a server. Whenever someone wants to go to your website, the web hosting service is responsible for communicating with the server to give that website to the visitor.

7. Blogosphere

Blogosphere is essentially a blogging ecosystem made by bloggers for bloggers. It’s a subset of websites or blogs which are related to blogging along with any of their interconnecting websites. This website, of course, is a part of a blogosphere too.

8. Themes

Themes are what you install on your WordPress website to change its front-end style or layout. There come in free and premium versions and you can even make your own if you have the knowhow.

9. Platform

The platform is what WordPress is, or basically the software you use to build your website or manage your content. At times, you can even call it the content management system (CMS) which can be considered as the back-end portion of the platform.

10. HTML

You’ve probably heard of this one before but in any case, it’s an abbreviation for Hypertext Markup Language, it’s the code language that websites and a lot of other programs use. As such, WordPress has an HTML or code view which lets you see the website in its raw form, perhaps even edit it if you know some HTML commands. When embedding videos or photos, you can also use HTML.

11. Meta

The word meta can refer to many things when running a website or a blog but in general, it’s the administrative information about something. Meta tags, for example, refer to the information used to describe a page in your website to search engines for easier indexing. Meanwhile, metadata refers to the authoritative information of digital information such as photos, videos, sound files, or articles.

12. Spam

Spam, similar to how it’s defined in email, is also something you need to look out for and generally avoid in your blog. Unlike in emails, spam in websites come in many forms. They can be promotions, ads, comments, or even users or interactions that can easily spread and cause damage to your website’s reputation. Thankfully, you can keep them out of your blog.

13. Sitemap

A sitemap is a page on your website or blog that tells users the important parts of your website. How you present your sitemap depends on your creativity or preference but they usually appear in a form of catalogs or small lists that visitors can click. It makes your content easier to find and your website easier to navigate.

14. URL

URL is the abbreviation for Uniform Resource Locator and you can see why people prefer the shorter form. Another simpler colloquial term for it is web address or your website’s domain name that usually ends in “.com” or “.net”.

15. Tags and categories

Many WordPress beginners will have a hard time differentiating between these two SEO elements so it’s important to distinguish them both. Categories are general topic or type classifications for your content and thus should be fewer as more categories can add to the confusion. Meanwhile, tags are the more specific short desciptions for your content which work well when they are also keywords. Tags can, in turn, indicate what the content covers in a more particular manner than categories.

As you become more experience with being a WordPress blogger, these blogging jargon will be as familiar as the back of your hand. You’ll surely encounter some rarer ones along the way but at least you’ll be more confident in learning them by then.