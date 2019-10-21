BloggingPro Job Board Highlights, October 21, 2019

Looking for a productive way to start your Monday, job hunters? Here are the best paid blogging jobs, writing jobs, and more from our Job Board.

Paid blogging jobs

The client is looking for outdoor activity gearheads passionate about educating and entertaining beginner and enthusiast audiences through their unique writing ability. They run a website focused on their favorite winter activity of snowboarding. The actual website is to be revealed to writers before beginning their assignments. Their immediate goal for this project is to add at least 20 snowboarding related articles ahead of the upcoming winter season. Typical articles will be around 2,000 words but may range from as little as 750 up to 4,000 words.

The editorial team at Valnet Inc. is looking for a Reality TV expert to provide extensive coverage of the category’s biggest shows at ScreenRant.com – the #1 movie and TV website on Google. Are you a dynamic writer and driven reality TV lover, who is dedicated to staying up-to-date with the latest shows, news, and rumors? If so, then they need you! As a freelance writer, you will create original, informative, and eye-catching articles that their audience is craving to read.

ShoutVox is looking for freelance writers to help create engaging content on a wide variety of topics, from finance and technology to pop culture and entertainment. The ideal candidate should be well-versed in creating 100% unique and informative content that engages the reader in a conversational and inviting manner. The type of content that they are looking for is meant to make the reader want to continue coming back to the landing page and, in some cases, increase conversions for a sale.

As a freelance updates editor or producer for Byrdie, you will review and revise existing articles in order to elevate user experience, according to specific project instructions and brand guidelines. Updates editors and producers must commit to a minimum of 20 hours weekly. The rate for these roles ranges from $15-$25 per hour.

The editorial team at Valnet Inc. is looking for a dedicated horror expert to produce extensive entertainment features at ScreenRant.com – the #1 movie and TV website on Google. Are you a dynamic and driven writer, who is dedicated to staying up-to-date with the latest horror movie/TV trends? If so, then you are just what they’re looking for! As a freelance writer, you will create original, informative and eye-catching articles.