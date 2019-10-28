BloggingPro Job Board Highlights, October 28, 2019

How’s your Monday, job hunters? Here are the best paid blogging jobs, writing jobs, and more from our Job Board.

Paid blogging jobs

Family Destinations Guide is a media company that runs a number of blogs. They’re looking for an expert family vacation writer who can help them expand their site, FamilyDestinationsGuide.com. This is an exciting opportunity for you to write about the thing you love most – family vacations! Whether you’ve stayed at budget family hotels, themed Disney resorts, kid-friendly ski lodges, small beach villas, family-friendly hotel chains, 5 star luxury resorts, or any other type of family resort or hotel, they want you to write for them. You’ll be covering a wide range of topics, including the wider family travel genre in general.

The editorial team at Valnet Inc. is looking for a writer to contribute dynamic news articles to their sites. They require writers who are driven to succeed, have a way with words, and keep up with what’s trending in the world of gaming. They’re looking for original, informative, and eye-catching articles that will change the way people think about the gaming world!

Presto Media is looking for web-based viral/listicle article writers. Assignments include detailed editorial direction, source links and other materials to complement writer research, and live assistance from their staff. Most require at least one photo, though some listicles will require upward of 30. Some are ghostwriting positions, some offer a byline. Pay per article is approx. $20 for a 650-word article with one photo, and $100 per 30-item listicle.

The Spruce Home, Pets, and Crafts is looking for experienced remote editors. As a content update editor, you will join their Quality Team, a team of remote editors, producers, and fact-checkers who work on existing articles to improve the reader experience and ensure the accuracy of all of their content, old and new. Update editors might perform research, revise outdated information, polish dull or error-ridden copy, improve formatting, and/or improve the SEO value of their assigned articles.

The editorial team at BabyGaga is looking for a Mommy Blogger who will be tasked with reporting on current events and parenting topics while providing a unique, individualized perspective and offering constructive opinions. Do not miss a chance to join their team and apply today!