6 Tips to Write a Blog Post that Converts Audiences

Blogging is, without doubts, an exciting activity, a thrilling engagement that stirs up both the writer’s creativity and the reader’s curiosity. But beyond the thrills and fun, blogging is also an incredible digital marketing technique – a technique that can transform an unrecognized business into a popular one.

And as business owners, there is nothing we want more than this transformation because when our brand becomes a talk of the town, it can only mean one thing – more sales. But like everything else in life, you need to create the best of blog posts if you ever aim to hone the benefits that come with blogging. Indeed, blogging can bring more traffic to your business, help you generate enough revenue to meet your set targets, and above all, reach your long term goals. But the hard truth remains that all of these can only be possible when people view your blog posts, click on them, and act on them, that is, hire your service or make a purchase.

Otherwise, you may need to find an alternative way to draw traffic to your business and generate sales.

For today’s readers, you only have less than 10 seconds to grab their attention and convince them to click and actually read your blog post. So, how do I do this? Some may quip. Well, it’s relatively simple, and we are now going to show you how. You just sit tight and read on!

How to write blog post that converts audiences

1. Know your audience



As explanatory as that may sound in itself, it is still one of the most difficult aspects of creating a blog post. But if you really want to improve your brand recognition through blog posts, then you need to understand who your audiences are. Understanding your audience doesn’t just end at knowing who they are, but also knowing what they want, when they want it, and how they want it. For instance, if you run a housekeeping business, and you want to create a blog post that teaches people how to escape the adverse effects of dust and allergens, there is no better time than during a summer season because, during this period, your audiences are most likely searching for solutions to their dusty environments. Furthermore, you can also use the help of some digital tools to conduct necessary industry research and competitor analysis so that you can know what is in-demand in the market at every time, and what your competitions are offering.

2. Headline is king

Remember we mentioned earlier that today’s readers spend less than 10 seconds on a blog post? Well, that is absolutely true, and what distinguishes a converting blog post from one that doesn’t convert is the allure of their headlines. If your headline isn’t catchy, compelling, and attention-grabbing, trust me, no one will click on your post. As humans, we are psychologically driven by what we see. We judge a book by its cover and a blog post by its title. So if you want your post to convert, then you need to craft your blog posts headlines and titles carefully.

3. Add subheadings to break the page

When we say that today’s readers spend 10 seconds reading a blog post, some may wonder what it is we really meant. Well, what we meant is that they just click on your post (if they manage to click on it at all), skim through the contents, and see if they can find anything that interests them. So, in the event that you’ve written your post in one big giant paragraph, what do you think will happen? Yes, you guessed right – they will close it and find another post. Why? They don’t have the time to read your excessively wordy content. To make sure that your blog post converts, you should try to incorporate subheadings in your write-up. That way, you would have broken the whole piece into a set of simple, short paragraphs that are easier on the eyes.

4. Use bullet points

Now that we understand that people just scan through your blog post before they actually decide whether to read or close it, you need to make sure that you highlight your best information in a special way, such that even when they are scanning through, they will be compelled to read what is there because of how you’ve presented it in a unique way. Aside from subheadings, bullet points are perfect for this purpose.

5. Add visuals



People find it relatively easy relating to visuals than texts, and that is because the human brain processes visual content a lot faster than textual content. That’s why adding captivating images can help boost your engagement. Add photos, infographics, and even videos to your blog posts to make them more appealing to the human eyes.

6. Optimize for SEO

Our discussion wouldn’t be complete without a mention of search engines because, like it or not, they are the route through which our potential audiences get to locate us. And for our blog posts to rank highly on search engines, SEO is needed. Below are some of the tips for proper SEO:

Add proper Meta Title

Add proper Meta Description

Optimize for a focus keyword

Use related keyword variation

Add an image alt attribute

Interlink my content.

