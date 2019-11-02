7 Essential Project Management Tools For Multitasking For Your Blog

Whether you’re just starting out your blog empire or already have your foundation but hesitate to upscale, you need project management tools. Because it’s only a matter of time before you’re juggling multiple tasks for your blog or blog network. You could hire an additional helping hand but there are situations where the tasks are too much for one person yet too inadequate for two, so you might end up employing them for nothing.

Project management tools can be a good way to test whether you really need another blogger or just digital help. They can assist you in keeping track of your tasks and content, managing your team (if you have one), or organizing your ideas for your many websites or many content plans. This helps in bringing order to your chaotic blogging backend.

As such, they can be your best friend for a long while until you really need to upscale your blogging operation by adding more humans. To prevent you from breaking down with too many tasks for your blog, here are seven of the most popular project management tools you can use in multitasking.

One of the most popular options here (if not the most popular) is Asana. Many companies use it to manage their teams and it’s a great option for when you have multiple websites needing many different planned contents that have deadlines. It allows you to forego the impractical banter of telling an editor that the task is done or ready.

Even a small team can benefit from Asana thanks to the clean interface, automation of mundane tasks, and project customizations. It may look elegant and premium but Asana is actually free if you have a small team (15 people at most). Anything bigger and you’ll have to get their pro or premium offering. That means you’re welcome to try Asana to see if it improves your multitasking productivity.

Notes:

Free up to 15 users

Minimalist interface

Gmail integration for easier notification

Task-list customization is extensive

Secure information sharing

Has complete Android and iOS version

Good for remote teams and employees

Teamwork’s specialization is making remote work easier for companies and businesses, bloggers included. It lets you create a system of informing others about your schedules so they can adjust easily and accordingly with its Gantt chart. Unlike Asana, you can also use Teamwork as a customer service handler; it lets you assign customer service tickets to whoever is responsible for them.

Hence, it can work well for eCommerce blogs or those that sell products or services. Collaboration is also made simpler in Teamwork, as its name implies. If you use other tools as well, Teamwork has great integration with HubSpot or Google Drive to name a few, so you can easily export or import your work there.

Notes:

Free for up to five users

Smooth, minimalist user interface

Multiple work tools integration

Task collaboration made easier

Good for remote teams and employees

Has Private messaging

Has Gantt chart

If automated task delegations are what you’re after due to time constraints, then Teamweek might have something for you. It lets you assign topics, content, or tasks without hassle to your team or yourself. Teamweek also has the standard fare for project management tools such as easily seeing which tasks are incomplete or done.

All your tasks or projects are then laid out on a calendar or Gantt chart as well so you can strategically see and plan ahead. Checklists are also present for this tool to give you an overall picture of projects. On top of its features, it also promises that its planning tool is “a joy to use.”

Notes:

Free for up to five users

Automated task designation

Integration with Slack, Github, Evernote, and more

Has Gantt chart

Shared calendars and notes for easy collaboration

Clean interface

Paymo works like Asana too but has more focus on managing your team’s billable hours and invoicing. In that regard, you can use Paymo for tracking your business’ finances, especially if some of the members of your team are paid by the hour. You can also use this not just for the content but also for many other site-wite tasks like repairs, updates, or other technical stuff.

Unlike Teamweek’s and Teamwork’s Gantt charts, Paymo uses Kanban boards for managing tasks and projects; it might take a while to adjust if you’re used to those. However, since Paymo’s functions are more beyond content too, then the management UI makes more sense. In any case, it’s still a viable option for managing your content or frontend projects.

Notes:

Free but only for one user with one GB storage allowance

Offers time tracking

Utilizes Kanban boards instead of Gantt charts

Allows file sharing

Great for tracking invoices and finances

Minimalist interface

Zoho’s Zoho Flow is another contender for managing site-wide activities that go beyond content production. Zoho Flow allows you to connect multiple apps you use for productivity and your business. It has a deceptively simple interface that can help you track the workflow of anything from your content projects to other technical or financial tasks.

This lets you forego the need to hire a developer or programmer to make an all-in-one dashboard for your multitasking. Flow lets you have that without writing any code.

Notes:

Free with up to five “flows” per organization

Has a trial on top of the free version

Integration with countless apps and tools

All-in-one task dashboard

Easily automate and schedule some tasks

Simple interface

Gives you insights and workflow analytics

Trello is one of the more commonly used project management tools for blogs and many other websites that publish written content. They also function like Paymo’s Kanban boards that work similarly to post-it or sticky notes. Think of Trello as a digital version of those.

It’s a simple, fast, and effective tool for managing multiple projects across many team members or multiple websites. Its closest competitor in this is Asana since both of them function the most similarly.

Notes:

Free, premium allows larger file attachments and visual customizations

Simple and easy-to-use note-like interface

Has complete Android and iOS version

Drag-and-drop functionality

Extensive task customization

Let’s not forget one of the pioneers of project management tools on the internet, Basecamp. Their contribution to the concept of online project management basically gave birth to the more modern tools in this list. Even so, Basecamp still functions competitively enough for people to prefer it.

Basecamp gives you sections or parts of all the aspects of your blog or website from to-do lists, content plans, and even group chats and messages. Its goal is simple, to keep all things in one place so you can manage them better.

Notes:

Free version is limited to 3 projects, 20 users, and one GB of storage

All-in-one task dashboard

Simple and effective interface

Allows messaging and group chats

Great replacement for messy email chains

Automatic check-ins eliminate the need for meetings

Now, all that’s left is for you to choose wisely based on your needs. Have fun managing!