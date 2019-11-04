BloggingPro Job Board Highlights, November 4, 2019

How’s your Monday, job hunters? Here are the best paid blogging jobs, writing jobs, and more from our Job Board.

Paid blogging jobs

The Zoe Report is seeking a remote, part-time Shopping News Writer to cover shopping news content as it relates to fashion and celebrity style 3-4 days per week. Day-to-day responsibilities include working closely with the Shopping News Editor on pitching and writing content about sales, product launches, celeb news, and brand and industry news that appeals to TZR’s audience via search and social platforms.

The client is looking to add some “extended family” to their already amazing group of P1People by contracting the best of the best when it comes to Content Writers. They are looking for quality writers who have been knee-deep in the trenches of a professional writing environment, freelancing or otherwise.

Uphold Health is now hiring a freelance writer to contribute to their blog. This position will be a contract position and compensation will be based on a per project basis. This candidate will work directly with the Director of Marketing and write on topics ranging from healthcare in later stages of life, senior living, and end of life planning. This person will develop interesting posts based on the curated topics that will appeal to their target audience, and promote the blog using social media to alert and expand their readership. You should be a skilled, tech-savvy writer who can create appealing, insightful posts that will reach and grow their audience.

The editorial team at Screen Rant is looking for a Video Game Strategy Guide Writer who will guide opportunities regarding upcoming and existing games. The Game Guide writer will be responsible for researching new games and finding topics that would make worthwhile guides and strategy/tips articles and then writing those guides as quickly as possible. They should be able to intuit what angle will make for a unique guide as well as what topics gamers are searching for at the moment with the goal of offering the best and most clear article for players to help them out.

Lifewire, one of the largest tech sites on the web, is looking for a number of experienced freelance technology writers who share their passion for creating content that leaves readers feeling educated, empowered, and understood. They’re looking for writers who think of themselves more as technology educators than journalists.