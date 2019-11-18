BloggingPro Job Board Highlights, November 18, 2019

How’s your Monday, job hunters? Here are the best paid blogging jobs, writing jobs, and more from our Job Board.

Paid blogging jobs

The editorial team at Screen Rant is looking for Entertainment Tech Writers who can offer editorialized articles on news, hot topics, major events, etc. on everything from the latest and best smartphones and Apple Arcade, to innovation on the best gaming laptops and headsets, to what readers should now about setting up a home theater. Screen Rant’s tech writers will be responsible for researching tech-related trends, breaking news, rumors, and anything readers are searching in these areas that make for worthwhile news and short-length features – always with an angle. What do gamers and moviegoers search for in these verticals? You’re going to produce that.

Input is looking for writers with a focus on one or more of the following: consumer tech news & reviews, gadgets and hardware, innovation, nerd/geek/internet culture, and investigative reporting around tech and the companies, people, and ideas driving technology forward. Input is a consumer technology-focused publication dedicated to bringing a new perspective on the most important, interesting, and vital stories from the world of innovation — on a platform that is uniquely modern, with voices that are authoritative, insightful, and cut through the noise.

Inside.com is a network of email newsletters. They publish high-quality summaries of the top 10 news stories of the day, ranked in order of importance to their readers. They also do features in each newsletter (think interviews, analysis, etc), and running some breaking news experiments with their new SMS service (https://inside.com/alerts). Salary is $45-60,000 a year, with paid time off and solid benefits.

Pack leaders wanted! They are JustFoodForDogs, and their passion is to help give all animals ‘More life. More years. More love’ by providing them with the best diet. If you share their passion and have copywriting skills, then apply to be their Digital Content Writer/Creator. Their Content Writer will create compelling emails, white papers, product descriptions, social media content and web copy. They’re looking for someone who will help them expand their digital footprint and drive more value through online content. The ideal candidate should have a proven track record of producing pieces that increase engagement and drive leads.

For well over a century, Sunset has been mapping out the West, exploring its cities and small towns, its beaches and mountains, its attractions both natural and manmade. Now they’re looking for a Travel-focused Editorial Assistant to help reinvigorate their digital coverage. Their guides, stories, and slideshows are a terrific resource for travelers, but they want to make them better than ever, with more striking photos, more actionable service, and with a deeper understanding of what makes the region vibrant and unique. Responsibilities for this role will include research, writing, production, and support for a number of special projects such as SEO-optimization, site cleanup, photo research and more.