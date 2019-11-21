5 Essential Tips to Make an SEO Friendly Website Design

Did you know that your blog design has a major impact on SEO? Well, this is the point where many new bloggers make mistakes. They only focus on producing high-quality content. But if your site’s design is not good enough, the bounce rate will increase. People will visit your site and they won’t feel interested to read.

But the good news is, you can easily avoid this mistake when designing a new site. There are some major facts where you should focus on. These essential tips from G Squared, web design agency to make an SEO friendly website design will give you a detailed idea of where to make the changes.

Responsive Design:

This is a universal truth that your site should be responsive. What does that mean? Well, your site should have the same view on a mobile device as a computer. As people are more tend to use their smartphone for searching a term, the site should appear properly there.

It is not a difficult thing. If you are using the WordPress platform, buy a responsive WordPress theme. For other platforms, tell you a developer that you want a responsive outlook of the site.

Keep it Minimal:

Yes, you have heard right. Using too many fancy elements in the site negatively impacts the site. When someone lands on your site, she should feel that the website is user-friendly and is easy to read. Use a minimal template that gives comfort to the eyes.

For a minimally designed website, always give importance to font selection. Choose a font that is easy to read. This increases the readability of the contents and user engagement increases. When the search engine sees that users are staying more time on the site, it will get preference for ranking.

Easy to Navigate:

We use categories when designing a site, right? This is because we want to showcase the contents in the right manner. Now, when you are making the categories, make sure that it is not too broad which doesn’t give the right idea. Instead, make categories according to user behavior.

Too many subcategories under a category are also a bad idea. Only use related things rather than including all the terms that you want.

Use Images and Videos:

Good content doesn’t mean that it contains only texts. If you expect less bounce rate, include the related images and videos. This is like a newspaper where everything remains in an organized way to make it readable. Don’t forget to optimize the image for SEO friendliness.

A single image can tell more than multiple sentences. You may also use infographics. All these things are to increase audience engagement to your site. This will reduce the bounce rate and at the same time, the search engine will give preference to your site.

Proper Placement of Keywords:

Where do you place the keywords is an important factor for SEO. If you put too many keywords within a single paragraph, this won’t create value for the visitor as well as the search engine. Instead, place the keywords in different positions of the article.

Diversify your keywords to make the content valuable. It should contain similar keywords besides the main keyword. As Google has started using artificial intelligence, this will give you some extra benefits.

So,

Always remember the website you are making is not for search engine, it is for your visitors. If the visitors of your site are happy, search engines will automatically rank you in a better position. Hope it will be helpful if you practice these essential tips to make an SEO friendly website. There are more facts but we have found these tips more important than the others.