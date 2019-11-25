BloggingPro Job Board Highlights, November 25, 2019

How’s your Monday, job hunters? Here are the best paid blogging jobs, writing jobs, and more from our Job Board.

Paid blogging jobs

The editorial team at Valnet Inc. is looking for a dedicated comic book, film and TV expert to provide news coverage at CBR.com – the oldest and most respected comic book culture website in the world. Are you a self-starting, hard-working and dynamic writer who can produce compelling news copy to tight deadlines and strict editorial standards? If so, then they need you!

Bustle UK is seeking remote Freelance Entertainment Writers to contribute on average 3-4 days a week. Writers should have a passion for pop culture, TV, music, film, and/or celebrity news, as well as a strong news judgment and a fun, witty voice. You’ll be confident delivering stories quickly and cleanly, with an inclusive, feminist perspective.

Steyer is seeking a developer-writer for an exciting opportunity to work with the product development team of one of their fastest-growing enterprise clients in Seattle. In this contract role, you’ll author and publish tools designed to help the product team understand and document new product features.

Working independently, prepare a wide variety of moderately complex technical documents for the Department. Interacts with subject matter experts to write and edit reports, plans, procedures, presentations and correspondence according to set standards regarding order, clarity, conciseness, style, terminology, consistency, and tone. Activities will require the exercise of broad knowledge of department operations, and judgment.

The editorial team at Valnet Inc. is looking for a writer to contribute list-based intriguing articles for TheTravel.com. Are you a dynamic and driven writer, who is curious about the world and has adventurous tips to share? If so, then you are just what they’re looking for at TheTravel! As a freelance writer, you will create original, informative and eye-catching articles that their audience is craving to read.