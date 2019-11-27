Your website is more than just the domain. It’s a sum that depends highly on its parts and those parts are the pages of your website. They are the front facade of your blog and the things that your audience will notice first when visiting your website. As such, there’s a certain intricacy and visitor psychology to be observed when it comes to the essential pages your WordPress website should have.

These pages will help retain, invite, and welcome your readers or audience better. Apart from the usual homepage, about page, and other main pages, your website would benefit from incorporating some of the more strategically-placed pages that target specific needs and cater to the comfort and convenience of your guests.

So, we’ve made a list of the essential pages your WordPress website should have or at least the ones you should consider.

Contact Page

It pays to be well-connected in the blogosphere and the best way to do that is through communication. Making sure to leave your number on your website is key to getting business or blogging partners or even some fruitful propositions. Even a simple email address instead of a phone number should do if you’re a little more private.

Additionally, connecting your blog to your social media accounts (personal or official) helps legitimize your presence and authority on the website. You also would want to list some reasons why people would want to contact you such as guest posting, advertising, or even suggestions from your audience.

Start Here/Getting Started Page

Nowadays, it’s harder to find websites with this page especially those with minimalist designs. However, those that do have a clear advantage since they are more embracing to new visitors on your website. A simple “start here” or “getting started” prompt that leads to the page or even a video does wonders to introduce your audience to your website’s sections.

Having a page like this is a lot more important if your website has already had some years in it. Often, a blog or website that has a pileup of content and pages can be confusing for anyone who’s new so ushering them with a simple introductory page or content map is sure to win their hearts.

Custom Archives Page

WordPress does this for you but the general consensus among bloggers is that it doesn’t do a very good job of organizing your archives. How it presents old content can still be tedious since they’re all spread throughout several pages and you don’t exactly get a good view of them. That’s why when compiling your archives and making them presentable, you’re going to have to take matters into your own hands.

It’s better to make your own categories like top posts, most popular posts, and other tweaks that will help your audience see them better. For better results, you can even leave this page to a WordPress archive plugin. When paired with a “getting started” page, this allows for better control over your old content.

Guest Posting Page

Guest posting is all the rage right now in blogging especially if you have a lot of contacts or partners. They allow for many opportunities such as backlinks and drawing in new readers which is why you should allot a special section on your website for such endeavors. You can even make it so that all the transactions and communications get handled on the same page so you don’t have to look for their emails.

As a rule of thumb, be sure to include a guidelines list for guest posting on the very same page. It makes responding to guest posting propositions a lot easier and faster since you’ll know which ones noted your guidelines or not. In any case, this is among the top essential pages your WordPress website should have.

Disclaimer Page

This one is not voluntary or should not be omitted no matter how big or small you are in the blogging community. A disclaimer page is you stating what you or your blog is responsible for especially when it comes to content and other legal obligations. As a result, having a solid disclaimer page can potentially save you a headache in the future when someone decides to go against your blog legally.

Of course, this page is all the more crucial if your blog is under a monetization plan or program. You’ll need to make it clear to your audience what you’re doing with your blog. Informing users how your content is monetized or what some of the ads or affiliate posts are can help clear things up and condition them.

Privacy Policy

You can bundle this with your disclaimer page but it can get quite long especially if you run an eCommerce site or online store. It is also paramount to inform users which part of their privacy you respect or which aspects they need to be more lenient with such as cookies collected by third-party companies.

Nowadays, this page is also mandatory to have since it’s also your responsibility to inform your visitors what you do with the data you’ve collected about them. You might even need to consult a lawyer about this privacy policy and if you’ve already gone through that much effort, then dedicating a page for it is just the cherry on top.

Terms of Service Page

Terms of Service is similar to your Privacy Policy, however, it absolutely requires you to hire legal professional help for this one. That’s because the Terms of Service page dictates. Thankfully, you don’t necessarily need this page unless you’re directly selling products or services.

You probably already have this if that’s the case– you surely need it regardless of how big or small your enterprise is. Anyway, dedicating a page to it is also a good practice to help it stand out like the other legal pages you have.

Custom 404 Page

Like archives, WordPress also handles this one automatically for you. Similarly, it also does that inelegantly and with less practicality. Usually, when your visitors come upon a broken page, content, or link in your website, they’re just presented with a bland 404 error page.

That’s why it’s up to you to make something out of that 404 error by adding some relevant or related links or even a more stylish page that’s a lot less intimidating. You can also give them better directions to your other content or to continue browsing.

Whichever you include, do note that all of these are essential pages your WordPress website should have and they’ll no doubt improve your website regardless.