38 Popular Web Tools & Services for Designers and Developers

There are literally tons of web tools and services on the market for web designers and developers, and it is becoming harder and harder to find out which ones are really effective and worth the money. For all of you which are in this situation, we are here to help. We spent many hours discussing with top professionals, testing solutions, and researching. All this work can be found in this showcase of 30+ web tools and services. We tried to include products from all the niches: WordPress themes and plugins, website builders, invoicing, collaboration platforms, and much more.

If you are looking for top Black Friday WordPress Deals, there are some excellent deals in the market, pick them now, these special offers will not return.

Here it goes.

DashboardPack is highly appreciated in the market for providing exceptional free and premium dashboard themes based on HTML5, React, Angular, and Vue. They invest huge amounts of money and time to reach this level of quality and attention to details.

Fiori is one of their premium themes that features a horizontal layout that can either have a fixed, responsive container (based on Bootstrap 4) for the main content area or a fluid layout which will the full width of the screen.

Each component, element, widget that comes packed with Fiori has its own SCSS stylesheet that takes advantage of the common SCSS styling variables and are built on top of Bootstrap 4.2.1 and jQuery.

Fiori has multiple ‘easy to implement’ layout options, like multiple color schemes for layout components, fixed/static header, sticky side menu, pills/arrows style for page sub-navigation menus.

Fiori runs perfectly on any device and screen size. It’s ES6 ready, powered by Webpack, which is responsible for compressing and concatenating the asset resources.

On the Live Demo you will see Fiori in action, it is a fabulous admin template that you should see with your own eyes.

Don’t forget to check their Freebies page where 4 products are offered for free.

Between November 29 and 3rd of December, you have 50% discount for all templates and all license types (Personal, Developer, and Lifetime). Use this coupon code: MADBF50.

Total Theme is powering tens of thousands of WordPress websites. You probably have seen such websites and you believed that top web designers made them. Nope, behind that pixel-perfect and outstanding quality is Total Theme.

This theme is extremely different from anything you have probably seen. All the 40+ demos look gorgeous and can be installed with 1-click, there are over 100 builder modules included, 500+ styling options, 4 premium addons included for free (the popular and highly appreciated Visual Page Builder, Templatera, Slider Revolution, and LayerSlider). You won’t install any additional free or paid plugin, you have everything you need to create beautiful and fully functional websites in minutes, without having any special skills or experience.

The clean and fast interface will guide you every moment, being a pleasure to use it. Don’t waste any more time, get Total Theme and build new websites for your projects.

Limited time 50% off Total Theme offer valid 26th November 2019 12pm AEDT through 3rd December 2019 8pm AEDT. Discount already applied.

Tailor Brands

Looking to create a super logo for your project? Tailor Brands is the most popular and powerful logo and brand identity automated creator on the market, being used by over 10 million happy users. Until now, the platform was used to create 400 million logo designs and each second a new logo is being created.

The intelligent AI software will create unique and gorgeous logos for your projects, in a couple of minutes, without requesting you to have any special skills or previous experience.

Write down your logo name, add a slogan if you want, tell Tailor Brands in which industry is your business, and you will get plenty of options to choose from. After you find a logo that you like, you can customize it to be even better for your needs.

It’s super simple to get a super logo with Tailor Brands, try it. You only pay after you find the right logo.

Bonsai is a suite of software products built with freelance creatives in mind. There’s no wonder that 100,000+ professionals love Bonsai.

With freelance tax support as the latest addition to the roster of products, there’s one less thing you have to worry about when it comes to managing your business.

You’ll get tax estimates in seconds, with exact guidance on when you have to pay, and how it was calculated. There’s also a deduction finder component integrated, which looks at your expenses, automatically categorizes them and suggests the deduction amount.

If you’re ready to take your development, design, photography, or marketing freelance business to the next level, check out Bonsai today and you will not be disappointed. Free two trial available!

Codester is a popular place where designers and developers are getting everything they need in terms of premium themes, scripts, codes, app templates, plugins, graphics, and much more. The platform is loaded with tons of premium items and if you want to get an additional income, you can sell your products via Codester, they don’t request exclusivity.

TestingBot is a super testing service for apps and browser testing, used by all kind of companies, from small businesses, to huge brands like Google and Microsoft. Every month TestingBot customers run more than 6 million automated and live tests with this platform.

You will get access to over 2,000 browsers & devices which you can instantly start using for Live and Automated testing.

Try TestingBot for free.

FunctionFox is a professional, complete, and super simple to use time tracking, project management and reporting service that you will love from the first moment. It is loaded with tons of features and cool options, and the clean and modern interface is extremely fast.

Start your free 14-day demo today! You don’t need a credit card. The free demo is fully functional and pre-populated with sample data so you can see for yourself how easy it can be to track time, manage projects, and reduce your admin time.

Taskade is a free collaboration platform where your team will always have the right workspace in front. You can easily build your own workspace from 0, or you can edit one of the hundred templates which are included.

Fully customize your collaboration workspace and improve productivity with Taskade.

Everybody is looking for affordable ways to engage clients and potential customers. A simple and very efficient way is to implement a live chat. This way you will quickly respond to their questions and solve their problems.

It takes a couple of minutes to have the live chat on your website, and you don’t need any programming skills.

Get a free trial.

Loaded with tons of stuff: 2,000 gorgeous website templates, sliders, galleries, forms, popups, icons, and much more, Mobirise is a popular and complete website builder that you can use with 0 skills and previous experience to create awesome and fully functional websites.

MailMunch is the fastest growing and leading email marketing platform, that you can use with 0 skills to create high-converting emails that immediately grab attention. It is loaded with lots of gorgeous newsletter templates, with advanced features like Template Blocks and Media Library to make the workflow even smoother, a drag-and-drop builder, and much more.

Creating a website with Elementor is simple and fast. But what can you do to have an Elementor website that stands out of the crowd? Simple, you only have the get the Astra bundle, it has over 100 free and premium Elementor templates that will take your website from nice to great.

In just a few words, Schema will get better search engines results for your website, with one-setup. The schema markups will quickly be added to all the selected pages, in seconds, without any difficulties and without writing a single line of code.

Having a powerful WordPress SEO plugin is mandatory for all websites. You need to have a plugin that is automatically doing the hard work for all your pages and articles. This is what will Rank Math SEO plugin do for you. After a basic and quick configuration, the plugin will help you website rank higher in search engines.

Built with React, Unlayer is the most reliable and friendly email and page editor available for SaaS applications. This tool is loaded with cool and useful features.

Templates are pre-built designs that make it easier for your users to start modifying and creating their content. There are two ways for you to manage templates in Unlayer. You can either use Unlayer’s template manager, or you can save the templates on your servers. Streamline template design workflow between cross-functional teams.

Different teams in your company can collaborate on perfecting your email templates. Marketing, Product and Development teams can now collaborate on your template designs to give your users the best starting points.

All of these are only a small part of what Unlayer is capable of. See how it works.

WixToWordPress.PRO sees its mission in providing professional, reliable and competent website migration services to each and every client, who has the intention to switch from Wix to WordPress. The entire process is handled with professionalism and attention to details, starting with reviewing a free quote and up to testing the ready-made project in action. The transfer is easy, fast and it does not imply any effort/knowledge/time investment from a client.

Have you ever wanted a pal that will gather content and files from your customers and partners in your place? The name of your pal is Content Snare and will do exactly that for you. Save tons of time while this tool is getting all the needed content and files for you.

Start a free 14-day free trial, you don’t need a credit card.

Whenever you want on the spot a beautiful and unique logo, you should use Logaster, one of the most popular logo maker on the market. It is based on a powerful AI software that will help you create gorgeous logos in minutes, without having any special or designer skills.

Try Logaster, you only pay after you find the right logo for your project.

KnowAll is the leading knowledge base theme for WordPress. It has a clean and pixel-perfect design, tons of features and options, and it is looking great on all devices, being fully responsive.

Use KnowAll as a support page or as a presales page. It’s simple and very efficient for making customers happy or for increasing conversions.

Creating websites is super simple in 2019 with 8b. This website builder is probably the simplest way to create a gorgeous website by yourself, without having any coding or designer skills. You can build your own website from scratch or you can edit one of the 250+ awesome templates, you decide. Both ways are fast and enjoyable.

New in the industry of online hosting? Get in touch with 24x7wpsupport to kick start your journey as the website owner. Their business starter pack comprises significant offerings that would help you enhance your WooCommerce store and at the same time, optimize it to improve your search engine rankings. Weekly performance checks, SSL certificate, and strong hosting, 24x7wpsupport is your website, support partner.

Wix2WP.Pro proves to be a popular and trusted website migration platform that allows switching websites between Wix website builder and WordPress CMS. The service provides professional assistance of their best experts, who do not only complete the project transfer process for you, but also ensure further support. This means that you can contact them any time of the day in case you encounter problems with the website migration process.

MMThomasBlog.com offers a professional and detailed guide on the right choice of website builders that can be effectively used to start and manage full-featured projects. The website grants access to multiple comparisons, reviews and blog articles that provide information about versatile web building tools, their specifications, implication, pros and cons as well as main features.

The uCoz site builder has a large toolset and gives total freedom in designing a site due to a wide range of templates. This powerful platform gives you access to the whole range of built-in features to cope with different tasks. Files can be uploaded through the web interface or FTP. Discover the built-in visual HTML editor and many other functionalities. Start now, it’s free!

48HoursLogo is a super platform where anybody can launch a logo design contest in minutes, without headaches and without any prior experience. Invite real graphic designers to compete for your logo design and choose the best one.

Try it.

HTMLtoWordPress.Pro ensures high end website migration services for those users, who have made up the idea to move their websites from HTML to WordPress. The service has years of experience in this business and guarantees fast result that does not compromise with quality. The practice individual approach to each project to find out all the details needed to move all website elements with ease.

Brizy is a powerful and modern landing page builder that is loaded with over 700 premade blocks, 150+ layouts, and much more. It is a hosted and managed platform outside WordPress ecosystem (you don’t have the overhead of WP: install).

Create your own high-converting landing pages in minutes, no coding (or even designer skills) are required.

Use the discount Code: BF40OFF in the shopping cart on https://www.brizy.cloud/#pricing – available from 29 Nov to 2 Dec. You also get access to Brizy PRO WordPress plugin with your Brizy Cloud purchase.

WP2Wix.Com presents itself as a professional all-in-one WordPress to Wix migration service, the experts of which ensure quality help with your projects. They personally control all the steps of the website transfer process and provide its further maintenance, if needed. The service is easy-to-use, convenient and trusted and it’s definitely worth the attention, if you plan to move your project from WordPress to Wix.

Shella is the most popular Shopify theme for creating a fashion store that stands out of the crowd. It is loaded with many skins and page layouts, with tons of elements, and the latest technologies making your store super reliable and lightning fast.

Pixpa is a popular and appreciated website builder that you can use for any kind of needs: website, stores, blogs and client galleries. No need to have any special skills or previous experience to create your own gorgeous websites.

Sign up for free.

InvoiceBerry is a super-efficient invoicing software that is a perfect fit for all kind of companies and persons, including freelancers: graphic designers, developers, photographers, videographers and others.

Try InvoiceBerry for 30 days, for free.

Used by the famous HP, WIX, Sony Music, and many other companies, RumbleTalk is a professional service that you can use to add an online group chat to your website in 2 minutes or less, with 0 programming skills.

Use RumbleTalk to engage your website visitors.

Fotor is a revolutionary platform where you have everything you may need in one place, to create high engaging and converting pictures. It is used by over 300 million happy users with great success, you should try it too. Creating great pictures is easy when using the right tool.

On WrapPixel website, you will find the best Admin Templates that works quickly on any configuration with top features having 40+ designs to choose from ready to use dashboards and UI Kits.

For Black Friday, they are selling their biggest bundle that is one of the best on planet with 95% discount. Grab this onetime deal now.

AdminMart is a well-designed and carefully coded Bootstrap 4 Admin Template. It comes with great and easy to customize dashboard design and lots of page templates. AdminMart is built with Responsive Bootstrap Framework and it is highly customizable. Also, as it is based on HTML / CSS, it can be used widely for backend framework like asp.net, java, ruby on rails, larval, php etc.

Cahoot is a peer-to-peer network of highly-rated merchants exchanging storage and fulfillment services with each other. Our network boosts seller’s revenues and margins by enabling 1-day and 2-day free shipping at ground shipping or less. Such low costs are now possible because merchants store inventory and ship orders for the network to minimize everyone’s cost of fulfillment. Visit www.Cahoot.ai to learn more.

Photo Creator is a free photo collage maker that lets creators make custom images from the diverse gallery of models, objects, and backgrounds. In its upgraded version, now the tool provides more advantages: it is powered with AI, offers the extended gallery with thousands of masked elements, lets users try face swap and upload their own content.

The Gutentype WordPress theme is a responsive and fully customizable web solution that you can use to build blogs and business sites. You can use it as a foundation for your web store due to the full theme’s compatibility with WooCommerce. It’s created in regard to the latest GDPR requirements.