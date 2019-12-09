BloggingPro Job Board Highlights, December 9, 2019

How’s your Monday, job hunters? Here are the best paid blogging jobs, writing jobs, and more from our Job Board.

Paid blogging jobs

The client runs a website that publishes reviews of various products (the wirecutter type) and also provides the informational type of articles that help people. They’re looking for people who would help me expand it and take the website to the next level. All the tasks will be managed using the ClickUp project/task management tool. You would get tasks assigned to You and would need to do them in a reasonable time. They’ll use “per word” pricing.

HipHopDX is looking for a dedicated freelance album reviewer to join their team. The ideal candidate will have a background in journalism and at least 2 years of writing experience. Editing skills a plus. The ability to deliver quick and accurate results in a fast-paced work environment and strong knowledge and love of Hip Hop are essential.

Rockbite Games is looking for a Quest Writer to join their team on a contract basis. Work can be done remotely. As a Quest writer, you will be responsible for designing, planning and implementing story-driven quests in their new title. You will be provided general guidance, and creative direction, along with the existing quests, and are expected to expand the questline without losing the integrity or voice of the game

Vox Media is the leading independent modern media company. Their politics team strives to cut through the noise and explain the biggest stories of the day on Capitol Hill, in the White House and on the campaign trail. They’re looking for a journalist to join the politics team part-time through January 2020 to line edit and write daily stories. They’re looking for an applicant who is up-to-date on the big political storylines of the day, like the impeachment saga and the 2020 campaign, and can spot smart, explanatory angles on them.

Iris Writing International is looking for five general articles and news writers and two editors to join their growing team. These are positions that they are looking to fill urgently, so they will consider the first and best-suited applicants right away. Competitive per piece rates (starting at $15 per) (for writers) and hourly rates (for editors). The rates will get established depending on experience and the quality of the work.