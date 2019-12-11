7 2020 SEO Trends You Need To Anticipate

2020 is just around the corner now and that usually means a lot of new things are on the way for bloggers. Every year, changes are to be expected, as is part of the never-constant state of search engine algorithms and online technology. Hence, expected certain 2020 SEO trends just might save your website or blog from a slow descent into extinction.

Really, it’s that important to keep up. These 2020 SEO trends are not just new fads or overnight sensations that tend to be forgotten; more often than not, they are practices borne out of adjusting to user needs and the internet’s social climate as a whole. That means being ready for whatever 2020 brings along is key to surviving in the ever-changing blogging scene.

Lucky for you, we’re here to discuss some of the most significant changes and 2020 SEO trends you can and should expect once the clock strikes past 12 on the last day of December. Get ready for these.

Influencer marketing

Influencers, love them or hate them, they’re there to stay and you might even have to work with them soon especially if your website or blog specializes in selling stuff online. That’s because people are more likely to connect and engage with well-known influencers than actual internet advertisements. Hence, they are more advantageous than ads since A) they have a face, and B) they’re less intimidating.

As such, companies are investing more in influencer marketing and there’s no reason why bloggers or website owners shouldn’t. Partnering up with an influencer will not only net you some good backlinks and leads but also increase your brand awareness. A simple mention here and there from an authoritative influencer can be a huge favor for your website.

Domain Authority just got more complicated

Recently, Domain Authority is all about links and link building but Google is apparently making big changes to the SEO metric. It has introduced a new site evaluation method called Expertise, Authoritativeness, and Trustworthiness, abbreviated by E-A-T. This is now the new Domain Authority come 2020.

It’s nothing new– in fact, it has been part of Google’s guidelines for years already but they recently started emphasizing on E-A-T a lot more. In order to increase your E-A-T “score,” you’ll have to be an expert (Google wants to feature mostly legitimate experts in their field), you’ll have to be transparent (privacy policies and disclaimers come to mind) and last but not the least, your content has to be cited (basically an organic backlink).

All three of those will serve to increase your E-A-T score and in turn, will make Google see your website in a better light– even prioritize you when it comes to search results.

Zero-click searches

Turns out a lot of users who search for something using Google don’t even click or want to click on search results anymore. Plenty of them prefer the information presented to them right away, particularly in the featured snippets. These are called zero-click searches and apparently, they help the user immensely by presenting the answer right away without any need to open the website.

Now, you need not panic since most of these zero-click searches would not have converted anyway; they tend to be users asking for specific information like addresses, medical information, and other specifics. What you should be concerned about, however, is avoiding SEO keywords that lead nowhere but zero-click searches. That’s something to consider when using tools such as Google Search Console.

To that end, you might want to analyze which keywords are actually bringing you clicks and which ones are leading to zero-click searches. As it is, zero-click searches are quite rampant among the impatient population of the internet.

Mobile UX is a lot more important

In addition to prioritizing mobile optimization and voice search optimization, you should also be focusing on improving the mobile user experience for your visitors. It is well-known that a mere second of delay in your website loading time can lead to a loss of conversion or audience. The same can be said for mobile users and visitors.

We have come to a point in the blogging industry where mobile UX can now determine your site’s rankings. That means a better layout and website flow for the mobile version of your website along with better mobile speed is key to making the most out of Google’s mobile page index. The higher you rank in that metric, the better your overall website’s ranking will be.

Brand building becomes more powerful

Ads might still be great for the time being but the projected trend for them is that they’re about to become more expensive due to the over-saturated ad market. When this happens, you’ll have to look for other ways as a digital marketer and brand building comes to mind. This essentially means working on improving your website’s link quality and even linkless brand mentions.

First thing’s first, of course, you’ll need to increase brand awareness if you haven’t already. This can be as easy as scouring social media and looking for any mentions of your competitors or anything specific to your niche. Interacting with them is a good way to build your brand– this might look like a lot of work, but in the long run, it will be worth it if you’re having trouble with ads.

Artificial intelligence is on the rise

There’s a new kid in the blogosphere and it’s constantly learning and improving: artificial intelligence or A.I. One of the earliest applications for them when it comes to search engines is creating unique and personalized experiences for consumers. To that end, it appears the Google seeks to further integrate A.I. into its search engine algorithms.

A.I. is now learning fast regarding which published articles are actually valuable to the user. This lets them suggest which content or website best fits the users’ search queries. This is already happening now and will likely become more and more prevalent next year.

Optimizing for visual search

In conjunction with preparing yourself for A.I.-infused algorithms, one of the best ways to optimize for them is by adjusting your content for visual search. Visual search is what an A.I. does when users search for images online. Whether it’s Google image search or a user who searches for images using keywords, the A.I. which will scan the images for better SERP accuracy is present.

One way to do this would be to properly name your images with certain elements that stand out in the picture or relevant elements you think will come under frequent searches. The more visible your images are, the better your chances of converting them into website visits or audience. It’s a lot more important for online shopping blogs or blogs that offer products and services.

Hopefully, after this, you’re now better prepared for the upcoming wave of 2020 SEO trends.