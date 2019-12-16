How’s your Monday, job hunters? Here are the best paid blogging jobs, writing jobs, and more from our Job Board.

Paid blogging jobs

Gtwo is a media company that runs a number of blogs. They’re looking for an expert writer in the camping niche at the moment, but always on the lookout for exceptional writers with experience in any of the above areas (fishing, hiking, survival, shooting and water sports) who can help them expand their site.

NYLON is seeking a remote, part-time entertainment writer. The ideal candidate should be an experienced writer who is in-the-know about the biggest entertainment stories of the day, and ready to get in on the conversation from the NYLON point of view. Published writing clips and experience working in a fast-paced, digital environment are required.

Mills Floral is looking for a social media enthusiast! They need a motivated, upbeat, articulate individual who has mastered the art of Instagram, Twitter, Facebook, and an all-around great blogger. All aspects of the job are negotiable for the right person. Their website is Millsfloral.com. Take a look at the site and let them know how you’d improve on everything from the romance copy to the product pictures.

Wide Open Roads and Alt driver are growing online communities of people who know what it means to drive the Heartland and can whip a power sports vehicle around like there’s no tomorrow. They’re looking for a writer who will help them grow their social and organic presence with resonant and engaging articles, interviews, and more. Their ideal candidate can take a list of SEO-based insights, and craft a cohesive, brand-forward collection of excellent evergreen content. They also know some slick ATV tricks and a few truck modification hacks, too.

The Spruce Home, Pets, and Crafts is looking for experienced remote editors. As a content update editor, you will join their Quality Team, a team of remote editors, producers, and fact-checkers who work on existing articles to improve the reader experience and ensure the accuracy of all of their content, old and new. Update editors might perform research, revise outdated information, polish dull or error-ridden copy, improve formatting, and/or improve the SEO value of their assigned articles. The rate for this contract position is $25 per hour.