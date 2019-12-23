How’s your Monday, job hunters? Here are the best paid blogging jobs, writing jobs, and more from our Job Board.

Paid blogging jobs

DoggieDesigner is a media company that runs multiple popular blogs covering different topics. They recently added doggiedesigner.com to their portfolio, and therefore, they’re looking for 3-5 writers to help them write new useful articles and rewrite some of the existing ones. They need your help, expertise and writing skills to turn the site into a helpful and inspiring blog for dog owners.

Filmless has an ambitious mission: provide the fastest, easiest, and most affordable way for companies to get professional videos. As a rapidly growing company, they’re searching for individuals as determined as they who are ready to step up, take ownership, and wear as many hats as needed to achieve the highest level of success.

Narcity.com is currently looking for an extremely motivated, skilled and passionate Writer to join their rapidly expanding editorial team. They are seeking a storyteller who loves California and wants to express it through the creation of engaging, relatable, mainstream content. Narcity writers are as excited about discovering unicorn-themed coffee shops as reporting on the chaos of this morning’s commute. If you are always the first to check out new speakeasies and seek out hidden waterfalls, this position is for you.

Inverse has an immediate opening for a writer who’s got a special talent for theorizing about the in-world possibilities of the TV shows and movie franchises they love to watch, read, and think about. They’re enthusiastic about offering thought-provoking theories to their audience between episodes. If you’re a critical thinker who loves to report on fan theories and come up with your own, please get in touch.

Inverse has an immediate opening for a writer to help their readers reach the next level — literally. The right candidate is enthusiastic about writing evergreen guides that live above the news cycle and have a long readership tail. If you’re interested in writing definitive, thorough explainers that answer questions both pointed and broad, this is a great position for you.