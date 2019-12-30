How’s your Monday, job hunters? Here are the best paid blogging jobs, writing jobs, and more from our Job Board.

Paid blogging jobs

As a Subject Matter Expert with Second Avenue Learning, you will work with Second Avenue’s team to create, design, and/or edit curriculum in your field of expertise. Your subject matter expertise, creativity, writing skills, motivation for learning, and passion for education will drive the success of the products they create internally and for their publishing and edtech partners!

Write your very best stuff at Audience Ops. They’ll give you steady writing work, a proven team-driven process that allows you to research each audience, come up with topics that matter and they’ll support you so you can produce stuff that will resonate and genuinely help those readers get ahead.

Bring a Trailer is seeing more cars submitted to BaT than ever before. As a result, they’re looking to bring on Auction Writers to draft listings and provide the best possible service to their sellers. Are you someone who writes well, has fantastic people skills, with an interest in classic cars? Your job will be to help sellers move from a completed submission for a collector car to a successful auction experience. Top candidates will have a history in technical writing or journalism fields with a heavy editorial background.

YTF is an international nonprofit working at the intersection of technology for education and entrepreneurship. Their clients are youth, ages 8-25, and women living primarily in low-income communities and in developing nations. YTF is seeking an experienced grant writer to support aspects of their fundraising strategy in the U.S., which include communication with potential funders and donors as well as persuasively communicating YTF’s mission, programs and impact. Priorities include researching grant opportunities, preparing budget and supporting report templates for grant proposals, helping write letters of inquiry and grand proposals as well as working with other staff in the maintenance of the grant proposal and research process.

BDG is seeking Copy Editors to help ensure quality across its lifestyle brands. The part-time Copy Editor will coordinate with editors to review stories for clarity, style, and accuracy both pre-and post-publication. The ideal candidate has an excellent grasp of grammar, spelling, punctuation, and AP style. The candidate should also be familiar with the style and tone of Bustle, NYLON, The Zoe Report, Elite Daily, and Romper.