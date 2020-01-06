How’s the first Monday of the year, job hunters? Here are the best paid blogging jobs, writing jobs, and more from our Job Board.

Paid blogging jobs

Crawford Group (www.crawfordgroup.com) is seeking a Technical Writer for a computer software client. The qualified Creative Content Writer and Technical Storyteller, will be responsible for enhancing the company’s resonance within the Service Provider Marketplace. Through stories, copy and content customers will see value and solutions that are differentiated and perfect fits to their business problems. One’s writing will amplify products and services, enhance perceptions regarding the company, and improve engagement through effective dialogue.

Digital Trends is seeking several freelance writers with a passion for consumer tech and gadgetry. This can be either a part- or full-time gig, however, they’d like it to become a consistent, long-term working relationship if they’re satisfied with your work. They’re currently looking for a competent writer who’s willing to contribute to their Cars section. Each week, you’ll write or update an upwards of 8-10 guides — less, if you’re working in a part-time capacity — covering everything from the latest Tesla models to the newest methods for adding Bluetooth to your car.

Inverse has an immediate opening for a video games writer who can cover breaking news in the world of video games — new trailers, hardware, updates/DLC — and most importantly, have the knowledge base to inform a sharp, articulate perspective that gives people the context they’re looking for. A strong opinion about everything, from the best Zelda game to whether Hideo Kojima is a genius or just trolling, is a must.

The Weekend Editor, which is a part-time remote position, will be an integral member of the breaking news team. You’ll direct news coverage of the biggest stories as they develop, coordinate with the social team to drive reader engagement, and run their team of weekend reporters as they deliver high-metabolism journalism to their readers, seven days a week.

Do you follow Bright Side site? Are you a real generator of ideas? Do you have a passion for working with texts? Welcome to the Bright Side team! They’re looking for a talented writer whose articles will “stick” and inspire others. This is a full-time remote job and requires you to spend about 8 hours per day working with them on a regular basis. You’ll receive a fixed salary for each article and a bonus depending on the quality of your articles.