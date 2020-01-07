4 Growth-Friendly Tips for Scaling a Shopify Store

Shopify has a way of democratizing the eCommerce marketplace and making it easy for any entrepreneur or creative professional to take their products and put them out there for the world to purchase. But if you want to be successful with Shopify, there are some things you need to know.

4 Tips for Growing Your Shopify Store

The beauty of Shopify is that you can create your own store from scratch and you get the opportunity to control every aspect of your store’s design, content, pricing, listings, etc. Unlike platforms like Etsy, which place strict requirements on what you can sell and how you can present it to your audience, Shopify gives you the reins. But with this freedom comes great responsibility.

Here are some helpful tips for making the most of your store:

Start With Your Brand

Study the most successful Shopify stores in your niche and you’ll see they all have excellent branding. There’s nothing generic or pre-packaged in their approach. This should tell you exactly what you need to do moving forward.

“A great brand needs distinctive design, not something hastily put together by someone using Photoshop for the first time ever,” Shopify Content Specialist Dan Wang writes. “It’s not just the logo that needs design work. There’s quite a lot to figure out, including how your site will look and feel; the types of fonts throughout; the prominence of images on the site; and of course signage and banners if you’re running an online store.”

Consistently is another key principle. Your brand needs to be congruent across platforms – meaning your social media accounts should perfectly align with your Shopify store. If there are any inconsistencies, people will be turned off.

Hire a Shopify Developer

One of the major perks of launching a Shopify store is that you have access to some pretty awesome themes, graphics, visuals, and plugins. However, there’s only so much that you can get out of these basic themes. If you really want to make a statement, consider hiring a Shopify developer to handle the front-end development of your site.

When choosing a Shopify developer, take your time. Put out some feelers and ask for references. Look at portfolios and ask specific questions about the type of work you want. (Have they done custom themes before? What sort of turnaround time do they offer?) The more you find out ahead of time, the fewer surprises there will be on the backside.

Focus on Traffic

You can have a sleek, beautiful, and highly functional Shopify store, but without visitors, it’s nothing more than a waste of resources. Traffic acquisition is perhaps the most important and challenging aspect of the entire process. However, don’t let this scare you off.

Focus on bringing in traffic from as many different sources as possible. This may include search engine optimization (SEO), pay-per-click (PPC) advertisements, social media, content marketing, and guest blogging. It’s also helpful to develop a robust email list that you can tap into when you need a burst of cost-effective traffic.

Optimize Your Listings

Once you have some traffic on your site, you’ll start to see which products sell and which ones don’t. You’ll also be able to study your store analytics and optimize listings accordingly.

When it comes to optimizing listings, there are a bunch of levers you can pull. Things like titles, descriptions, URLs, and prices are all important, but it could be argued that nothing matters more than the product images.

“The product images are what attracts the shopper’s attention,” marketer Gabriele Manasse writes. “High-quality images, that focus on important details are essential for visibility as well as conversion. They’re even more important if you consider that consumers cannot physically touch or feel the product before purchase – they rely on visuals.”

If you haven’t yet, have professional images taken of your products and pay for someone to touch them up. This is the closest customers will get to your products before purchasing. The images need to be perfect.

Tap Into Your Brand’s Potential

Shopify is an excellent platform for launching and growing an ecommerce store. However, the simple act of opening up a Shopify store doesn’t guarantee results. You must take the time to build your brand, engage shoppers, and convert them into customers. This takes time, creativity, discipline, and sacrifice. Are you willing to give it everything you’ve got?