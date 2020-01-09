3 Crucial Mistakes You Should Avoid When Building a Company Blog

Having a good blog for any business is essential from an SEO standpoint. It is one of the best ways to attract organic traffic that can turn prospects into buyers. However, having a blog could end up backfiring and become a waste of time and money – if this is done wrong. This is why you need to have a clear strategy in place from the start and can’t leave anything to chance. Otherwise, your may lose your client. Here are some of the crucial mistakes you should avoid when building a company blog, and how to avoid them.

Not Tracking Results

If you don’t keep an eye on your metrics, you won’t know how well or bad your strategy is doing and will have no direction. And it’s not only important to measure SEO results; you need to measure the right ones.

While keyword rankings and organic search results should be a priority, one of the most important metrics to check out when it comes to a blog is the amount of time the average visitor spends on your pages. If they don’t spend enough time, you won’t have a chance to turn them into customers. Not only that, but low engagement is one of the things Google looks for when ranking sites. So, if you notice that your visitors are bouncing right out the minute they get to your site, you need to work on content that is more relevant and compelling, or your efforts will be wasted.

Relying too Much on Search Engine Traffic

Spending too much time trying to please search engines is also a bad idea and one that can be difficult to maintain in the long term. The issue is that Google’s ranking criteria and algorithms change all the time, and even if you do everything you can to comply with them, just one change could set you back several positions.

This is why you have to find other ways to feature your content and get attention. Social media is one way, but you have to use the right media. If you’re providing a B2B service, then it makes more sense to spend your efforts on a site like LinkedIn, for instance.

LinkedIn’s publishing tool allows you to post articles up to 125,000 words in total and is a prime way to show our expertise and build pre-qualified organic traffic to your blog. Try to vary media type as well and use video or audio content to build traffic to your site. Note that this can be on your own platforms or as a guest. Don’t be afraid to reach out, get active on other people’s platforms, and try to build a rapport with the publishers. Then you can ask if they’d be willing to feature you.

Not Making it Visually Attractive

Generally, the design is not the most important part of a blog. But you still have to make your content as visually attractive as possible. This can be done by using great images that complement the content and enhance the reader’s experience. Nothing is worse than being faced by a huge wall of text with nothing breaking it up. So, if you want people to actually read your pieces, make them as pretty as you can with proper images.

Conclusion

These are only some of the mistakes people make with their company blog, but also some of the most important. Do everything in your power to avoid them, and constantly try to tweak your strategy by keeping an eye on the right performance indicators.