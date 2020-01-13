How’s the Monday, job hunters? Here are the best paid blogging jobs, writing jobs, and more from our Job Board.

Paid blogging jobs

Position Aims to assume primary responsibility for the development of a high-quality club curriculum that will help leaders deeply impact children with the gospel. Also, to fully equip Spanish-speaking leaders with a Spanish-version of the curriculum and all related materials. Compensation is $30-$40 an hour, depending on the background.

The Healthline clinical team is seeking Medicare freelance writers. Their articles are usually between 800-1,350 words. Their base rate for these Medicare articles is $150. You must be able to write at least 8 articles a month. If the article is longer or requires more research, they will pay a higher rate. Sound like a fit? Please submit your resume/CV and 2-3 related writing samples.

Are you an experienced, ambitious writer and content producer with a passion for all things Disney? Does your dream job include thinking about Theme Parks 24/7? Cambrick Yard is a small, dynamic new media company that does things a little differently. They look for team members who thrive on setting their own strategies, but who can collaborate with a team to achieve success.

Inverse has an immediate opening for a writer who can report on emerging technology and is excited to tell stories about a future that’s both fantastic and frightening. This isn’t a job writing up the latest smartphone; the Innovation section is looking further ahead to the cutting edge. The ideal candidate is eager to bring context to academic studies and find the first signs of a future still being written.

Mic is seeking a creative, part-time politics writer to work remotely. Writers should be able to contribute 3-4 days per week during business hours EST. Coverage will include pitching and writing news briefs, reported pieces, listicles, and essays around the biggest political news of the day. You’ll cover everything from the 2020 election, to immigration, voting rights/gerrymandering, health care, criminal justice, social justice, infrastructure, and the student debt and housing crises — but always with a voice and angle unique to Mic.